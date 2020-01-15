Motivational Speaker Curtis Zimmerman to Guest Speak at EDUPRIZE's Gilbert Campus

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standing ovations are guaranteed at EDUPRIZE's Gilbert Campus when nationally-recognized speaker Curtis Zimmerman comes to speak on Friday, Jan. 31. Several hundred students in grades 5-12, staff, and community members will attend the talk, which will focus on the impact of education and how to build a collaborative school culture.

The interactive event will take place 9 a.m. to noon at the school, located at 580 W. Melody Ave.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Mr. Zimmerman has a beautiful, moving story about his own educational experience and how it helped him to become the man he is today," said Lisa Ginn, Principal of EDUPRIZE's Gilbert Campus. "He talks about the importance of school choice and how it helped him to succeed."

EDUPRIZE School serves students in grades K-12. The charter school's mission is to provide educational excellence to its community of learners through the use of project-based, multiple modality instruction, and a strong differentiated curriculum. Students will exceed grade level standards and grow to be global citizens in an academically rigorous environment where both leadership and collaboration are stressed.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

