Motive CBD Partners With High-Profile Athletes & Personalities for First-Ever Giveaway

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based Motive CBD has assembled 10 CBD wellness packages worth over $110 each which they plan to give away to 10 random winners. Each wellness package contains a 500mg Tropical Melon CBD Oil Tincture, a 500mg Lavender and Eucalyptus CBD Topical Balm, and a 40mg Fresh Mint Grab 'N Go CBD Pouch. Through August 15, 2020, those interested are able to enter the giveaway for free by visiting motive-wellness.com/giveaway or by texting MOTIVEVIP to 8057197737. 10 random winners will be selected and personally texted on August 16, 2020.

Motive CBD products have been endorsed by a variety of high-profile athletes and personalities across a diverse array of sports due to their ability to offer natural pain relief, quick workout recovery, and sleep support. These athletes include seven-time NFL Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold, WWE interviewer and ESPN moderator Charly Arnolt, and the youngest two-time Professional Bull Riding World Champion Jess Lockwood. All three rely on a variety of Motive CBD products to provide natural relief from their strenuous training schedules. Through August 15, 2020, Motive CBD will be sharing numerous videos featuring Arnolt, Mangold, and Lockwood across their social platforms in an effort to help promote the giveaway — while the celebrity endorsers will be sharing the details of the giveaway from their social pages to a combined audience of over 1,000,000 followers.

As part of his daily routine, Mangold uses the Motive CBD Muscle and Joint Capsules, the Active Orange Oil Tincture, and the Heating Roll-On Gel to find relief after playing 11 physically taxing NFL seasons.

"Sometimes, when I wake up in the morning, something will just hurt. And since I started taking CBD, that doesn't happen as much, which obviously improves my quality of life," stated Mangold.

Motive CBD was founded to keep athletes of all shapes, sizes, and skill levels active and pain free. All Motive CBD products are grown and produced in the United States, tested by independent third-party laboratories, and derived from all-natural hemp.

Those interested in learning more about the giveaway can visit motive-wellness.com/giveaway or email founder and CEO Corey Poches at [email protected] .

