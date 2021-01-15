Motive Companies Launches Website To Showcase Breadth Of Services And Solutions

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTIVE Companies, comprised of a family of companies that are leaders in infrastructure, power and energy solutions, telecommunications and maintenance services, has developed a website to bring all the Motive family of companies together into one site. MOTIVE Companies has expanded to more than 30 locations nationwide and is now over 600 employees strong. This website will allow our customers and partners to better understand how our breadth and depth of products and services are synergistic in providing turnkey solutions.

The motivecompanies.com website will showcase the following companies:

Advanced Charging Technologies (ACT)- A high-tech manufacturer providing patented cloud-based, integrated battery and charging solutions. These include intelligent high frequency stored energy charging solutions, advanced battery monitors, and cloud-based monitoring and energy management solutions for industrial motive power, ground support equipment and fleet electrification.

Desert Solar Energy Solutions- Renewables developer and full-service EPC (Engineer/Procure/Construct) for solar and battery storage solutions. A complete solution with in-house solar design, engineering, permitting, procurement, construction, electrical utility coordination, and system commissioning. Specializing in carport and canopies, as well as ground-mounted and roof-mounted solar systems.

Motive Energy- Dealer of complete motive power solutions for the materials handling industry. Offering includes Deka batteries, ACT battery monitors and chargers including cloud-based data & asset management, maintenance services, replacement parts and rental equipment. Also provides LCFS (Low Carbon Fuel Standard) credit management and optimization.

Motive Infrastructure Solutions (previously known as Motive Telecommunications)- Self-performing, EPC (Engineer/Procure/Construct) solutions provider of infrastructure, telecommunications and energy for Telecom, Electric Vehicle, and Alternative Energy markets. Expertise includes Engineering & Design, Site Acquisition & Entitlements, Permitting & Zoning, Inside/Outside Plant Engineering, Project Management, Construction, Installation and Equipment Maintenance.

Performance Installations- Mechanical installations of conveyors/carousels, storage racks (selective, cantilever, and drive in), flow racks (carton and pallet), mezzanines and wire guidance systems.

The Our Companies page on the website will link out to each company's website to make it easier to get detailed information on the individual company.

"I am excited to launch this website to show how the expertise of each Motive company comes together seamlessly to provide energy and infrastructure solutions nationally, with a single point of accountability", said Bob Istwan, CEO, MOTIVE Companies.

About MOTIVE Companies:

Motive Companies is made up of national and regional companies that are leaders in infrastructure, power and energy solutions, telecommunications and maintenance services for industrial and commercial applications. We provide motive power solutions for the Materials Handling and Ground Support Equipment industries including batteries, battery chargers, advanced battery monitors, cloudbased monitoring and management solutions, and the accompanying maintenance services. We also provide infrastructure and energy EPC (Engineer/Procure/Construct) solutions for Telecom, Electric Vehicle, and Solar markets consisting of energy efficiency consultation, site acquisition & permitting, engineering & design, project management, construction, installation, equipment maintenance, and project financing. Visit www.motivecompanies.com for additional information.

SOURCE MOTIVE

