MOTIVE Continues To Shine As It Expands Its Solar Power Efforts Through The Acquisition Of DS Energy Solutions

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTIVE, a leading provider of design and construction services, announces the acquisition of DS Energy Solutions to offer customers a turnkey solar power solution. Effective July 1, 2020, MOTIVE acquired DS Energy Solutions assets, employees and customer contracts, but the company will continue to operate as DS Energy Solutions, a division of MOTIVE.

DS Energy Solutions, founded in 2007, is an industry leader and expert in solar energy design and installations with a wide range of projects including schools, municipalities, and commercial buildings. Notable projects are Apple Valley Unified School District (2.3MW), City of Adelanto (3.8MW) and the Bishops Ranch Community Center Mall (1.3MW). DS Energy Solutions has been a key developer in the solar carports-canopy systems and has been erecting solar structures in house for more than a decade. Through a range of EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) services, DS Energy Solutions has developed strong relationships with clients and built a loyal customer base.

"For the last 14 years, my team and I have made great strides in establishing ourselves as the solar energy expert," said Scott Mazzola, DS Energy Solutions Co-Founder and Vice President. "As a part of the MOTIVE brand, we now have the capabilities to service our customers in a shorter and more effective timeline, while continuing to provide all aspects of the project in-house, ranging from design, engineering, construction, and installation," Mazzola said.

The acquisition provides DS Energy Solutions greater financial capital to promote growth and expand their services outside of California to all existing MOTIVE markets, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Nevada, and Texas. Looking to the future, MOTIVE anticipates continued growth in an ever-growing and evolving industry.

"It's been my business strategy to establish MOTIVE as a reliable industry expert," said Bob Istwan, MOTIVE CEO. "This acquisition allows us to service customers in a more efficient, productive and seamless manner." Istwan continued, "The addition of DS Energy Solutions reinforces MOTIVE as a one-stop shop for all design and construction services, and now can provide our customers with a greater depth and knowledge of solar energy storage solutions."

DS Energy Solutions' solar expertise coupled with MOTIVE's vast customer base, extensive network, and top of the line engineering, battery, generator and construction services makes for the perfect partnership.

About MOTIVE:

MOTIVE provides a variety of services to assist commercial and telecommunication businesses with critical support through designing, building, and managing customers' networks and facilities. Our suite of services includes architecture, engineering, construction, equipment installation, maintenance services and integration of operating systems. Visit www.motive-telecom.com for additional information.

About DS Energy Solutions

DS Energy Solutions provides energy efficiency and power generating solutions that offset carbon emissions and dollars for our clients. Our team has extensive experience in commercial and industrial energy efficiency consultation, project management, project construction and project financing. Our experience includes roof-mounted, ground-mounted and carport-canopy systems. Visit www.dsenergysolutions.com for additional information.

