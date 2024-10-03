MOTIVE HEALTH, INC. MARKS FIRST YEAR AS A DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER KNEE PAIN THERAPY BRAND

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Health, Inc., the innovative healthcare technology company behind the first FDA-cleared neuromuscular electrical stimulation device for knee pain, has hit an important milestone: its first year as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand. The company, which previously offered their prescription-only products under the brand CyMedica Orthopedics, is also celebrating 10 years in business and to-date has helped over 25,000 people combat knee issues with their patented technology.

Initially concepted in 2014 by orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Struan Coleman (Hospital for Special Surgery), Motive's neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) technology was brought to life out of a desire to provide everyday patients with the innovative treatments only professional athletes were privy to. Less than a decade later, Motive achieved FDA clearance for muscle strengthening and knee pain treatment, completed rigorous clinical trials and secured FDA clearance to begin offering the treatment without a prescription.

Today, the sky is the limit for Motive. As a DTC brand, the company has boundless potential and is on a strong trajectory towards solidifying itself as the household name in knee pain.

Motive's first year as a consumer brand was an active one. In the first 12-months, Motive sold to customers in all 50 states, expanded its retail footprint onto Amazon, and built a loyal community of active users who have been "amazed" by what they've dubbed a "game-changing" treatment for debilitating knee pain.

Underscoring the immense value of Motive's NMES technology, the brand recently conducted a national survey in partnership with Talker Research that found nearly half of adult Americans have stopped doing the things they love due to joint pain. The survey also found that sixty percent of people are open to incorporating new technology into their at-home wellness routine to treat joint pain – another nod towards the potential impact Motive can make on consumers across the country.

"Seeing the positive outcomes Motive has been able to provide for people suffering from knee pain has been a profound experience," commented Rob Morocco, President and CEO of Motive Health. "This technology can change someone's life. From a grandfather hoping to regain the mobility to play with his grandkids again to an avid runner finally getting back on track after an injury, bringing Motive directly to consumers has opened a whole new world of possibilities. We learned a lot in this first year and we're excited and energized for the ways we'll continue to grow in year two and beyond."

Looking ahead to what's next, Motive's team of innovators is staying hard at work to identify new enhancements to the product and its corresponding app that will expand use cases and enhance the user experience. Motive is also looking to expand its retail footprint with additional e-commerce partners. And, while treating knee pain will always be core to the Motive brand, the company will continue to evaluate how its technology may support other areas of the body impacted by joint pain.

Motive Knee, sold by Motive Health, Inc., is available starting at $249 for a kit that includes therapy pads to treat both the left and right knees.

