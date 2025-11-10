MOTIVE HEALTH LAUNCHES BREAKTHROUGH LOWER BACK THERAPY THAT DELIVERS LASTING RELIEF

FDA-cleared muscle stimulation therapy that strengthens deep stabilizing muscles to restore stability, relieve tension, and support lasting mobility.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Health, Inc., the innovative healthcare technology company behind the first FDA-cleared muscle stimulation device for knee pain, today announced the launch of Motive Lower Back, an FDA-cleared at-home therapy that targets a root cause of lower back issues: weak and imbalanced stabilizing muscles.

Using Motive's patented NMES (neuromuscular electrical stimulation) technology, the new device targets and activates key muscles across the lower back and glutes, which are crucial for spinal stability, to relieve tension, improve mobility, and build lasting strength in quick, 20-minute sessions.

"Lower back discomfort is one of the most common and limiting musculoskeletal conditions we see," said Dr. Struan Coleman, MD, Ph.D., Sports Medicine Surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery and Co-Founder of Motive Health. "By strengthening the deep muscles that support the spine, Motive Lower Back offers a safe, easy method to reduce discomfort and stiffness, and return to an active lifestyle."

Targeting the Cause, Not Just the Symptoms

Back discomfort affects nearly 9 in 10 adults, with almost half experiencing it weekly1. Most quick-fix solutions, such as heat packs or medications, mask symptoms instead of targeting the underlying muscle weakness that drives recurring back issues. Motive Lower Back takes a root-cause approach, using gentle electrical stimulation to strengthen deep stabilizers, relax tight muscles, and help users move freely again.

Fast Relief. Lasting Stability.

Motive Lower Back offers a unique combination of:

Quick therapy sessions that fit easily into daily routine

Clinically validated NMES technology that improves muscle performance and recovery

Non-invasive, drug-free relief from tension, tightness, and stiffness

FDA-cleared design, developed with input from physicians, physical therapists, and medical experts

"Our mission is to help people move better and feel stronger," said Rob Morocco, President and CEO of Motive Health. "With Motive Lower Back, we're empowering anyone dealing with everyday discomfort and stiffness, or hoping to improve overall muscle performance to take recovery into their own hands safely, effectively, and confidently."

Building on Motive's Proven Innovation

Following the success of Motive Knee, the new lower back device expands Motive's suite of muscle-strengthening therapy solutions designed to address the most common causes of joint issues and limited movement. Together, they deliver a full-body approach to mobility and recovery, helping people of all fitness levels reclaim and maintain their ideal active lifestyles.

Availability

Motive Lower Back is available today, November 10th, starting at $249 for a starter kit that includes two therapy pads for the lower back.

For more information, please visit mymotive.com.

About Motive Health, Inc.

Motive Health is a consumer health and wellness company developing science-backed, at-home strength therapy solutions that target a root cause of joint issues through advanced, non-invasive technology. Its FDA-cleared devices, Motive Knee and Motive Lower Back, combine comfortable, app-connected muscle stimulation with guided therapy to help people move better, feel stronger, and live without limits.

Building on the success of its flagship Motive Knee device, which is clinically proven to reduce knee pain, the company has expanded its portfolio with Motive Lower Back, offering consumers effective, drug-free support for lower back stiffness and discomfort. Motive Health's mission is to empower movement through science, restoring strength, stability, and confidence in everyday life.

