Motive Infrastructure Solutions Acquires Utilikon LLC.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Infrastructure Solutions, the self-performing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, & Construction) solutions provider, announces the acquisition of Utilikon LLC., a leading provider of micro-trenching technologies, the cutting-edge solution used to install underground utilities and deploy communications networks. Their services have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Google Fiber in Austin, Texas. This acquisition expands Motive's infrastructure solutions to include cutting-edge technologies that will deliver true broadband connectivity to customers in a more cost-effective, time-efficient and seamless manner.

Robert Istwan, Chief Executive Officer of Motive Companies, parent company of Motive Infrastructure Solutions said, "I am thrilled to not only add this product to our advanced technology solutions, but to do it with a trusted and innovative team. This acquisition will accelerate our ability to offer critical infrastructure solutions and reinforces Motive Infrastructure Solutions as a leader in wireless, broadband, fiber optics, and 5G deployment."

Utilikon's business and employees will fold into Motive Infrastructure Solutions existing OSP division and form a new micro-trenching department, headed up by Utilikon's founding owner and president, Chagnon Earley. This newly combined team will focus on developing and expanding alternate methods of deployment, specifically micro-trenching technologies, to provide clients with integrated solutions and designs. The primary operational headquarters for the new group will be based in Motive Infrastructure Solutions' existing Austin, Texas branch, where Bobby McClung, vice president, will continue to oversee the Texas operations.

"We are excited to be joining Motive's growing, skilled workforce. As part of the Motive group, we're in a great position to capitalize on the fast-changing communications market," said Earley. He continued, "I believe the addition of micro-trenching will strengthen Motive's existing product offerings and help propel the group into the next wave of growth."

About Motive Infrastructure Solutions

Full service, self-performing, EPC (Engineer/Procure/Construct) infrastructure solutions provider. We provide integrated strategy and technology solutions to support all communication and electrification needs. Our suite of services includes architecture & engineering, site development & acquisition, construction, and maintenance for infrastructure deployment of EV charging, wireless, broadband and 5G networks. Our combined expertise in the infrastructure industry coupled with our knowledge of technology and expansive design capabilities, allows us to deliver innovative solutions that work to transform your business. We provide a true end-to-end experience while serving as a trusted expert at every stage of the infrastructure deployment. For additional information, visit www.motiveis.com

