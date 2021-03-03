Motive Infrastructure Solutions Adds Robert Strickland to Board of Advisors

Strickland founded M37 Ventures, a next-generation management and technology consulting company that helps businesses implement digital and technology strategy at the executive level. Prior to M37 Ventures, Strickland served as CTO of Leap Wireless / Cricket Communications, CIO and Senior Vice President of T-Mobile, and CIO of EchoStar – all leaders in wireless and satellite communications.

"Robert brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his nearly three decades as a technology leader in the mobility industry," said Bob Istwan, CEO of Motive Infrastructure Solutions and Motive Companies. He continued, "It's been my strategy to establish Motive Infrastructure Solutions as a national player in the industry as a self-performing EPC. Robert will work closely with our executive management teams to further define digital strategies, scalable growth, technology advancements, product innovations, and other strategic initiatives."

Motive Infrastructure Solutions combines the entrepreneurial spirit of a small firm with the experience and financial strength of a premier EPC solutions provider. Last year, Motive Infrastructure Solutions acquired DS Energy Solutions (July 2020) and AWS Communications (November 2020), respectively. As the company grows and its operations scale, the addition of Strickland reinforces Istwan's commitment to invest in leadership that will keep the company ahead of the competition and at the forefront of the industry.

"The most important elements in 5G growth right now are forward-thinking companies leading the charge on infrastructure development," Strickland said. "This is where Motive is exceptional and it's why I have joined their business on the Board of Advisors. Their ability to execute at a national level will propel them ahead and enable the advancement of telecommunications across the country."

