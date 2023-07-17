Motive Infrastructure Solutions and Galooli Partner for Enhanced Intelligence in Remote Energy Services

RICHARDSON, Texas and FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Infrastructure Solutions, a self-performing Engineering, Procurement, & Construction (EPC) solutions provider, and Galooli, a global leader in SaaS solutions for remote monitoring, analysis, and control of distributed energy assets, today announced a strategic partnership in which Motive Infrastructure has integrated Galooli's solution into its diverse, off-grid power product line.

Galooli's SaaS harvests and analyzes metadata from energy assets to provide operational insight and energy service orchestration that reduces energy usage and operational costs, while providing valuable predictive intelligence to improve asset efficiency and lifecycles.

These capabilities have been integrated into Motive Infrastructure's temporary-to-permanent power solutions portfolio. Motive Infrastructure, and its customers, now benefit from real-time monitoring and controls of their power solution through flexible apps and a programable alerting system, as well as dashboards and reports to quantify and lower their carbon footprint.

"Galooli's remote analytics and orchestration SaaS complements Motive Infrastructure's power solutions portfolio and we have already installed over 100 systems," said Chris Glade, Executive VP of National Business Operations at Motive Infrastructure Solutions. "We have seen an immediate impact, saving Motive Infrastructure, and our customers, several hundred thousand dollars. In addition, we have been able to leverage valuable insights from these initial deployments that are directly impacting our next-generation product development and strategies."

"Motive Infrastructure's off-grid power solutions have proven extremely valuable for a broad base of organizations that require energy resiliency," explained Tony Peixoto, VP, Business Development, Galooli Americas. "Their fully integrated solutions address some of the most challenging remote energy requirements. It's been a pleasure working with Motive Infrastructure's team to leverage Galooli's analytics and service orchestration, and we are excited to be a part of their success and provide immediate value to existing and prospective customers requiring state-of-the-art remote energy asset and control."

About Motive Infrastructure Solutions

Motive Infrastructure Solutions is a full service, self-performing, EPC (Engineer/Procure/Construct) infrastructure solutions provider for the wireless and wireline telecommunications industry. Their End-to-End project management capabilities expedite network deployment, ensure quality control, and lower overall cost to their customers. Motive Infrastructure's innovative line of solution-based power products supports clients throughout the telecom industry and beyond- into construction, real estate development, cities, events, and more. It includes, but is not limited to, their off-grid power supporting "Hybrid Infrastructure Platform" (HIP) and "Temporary Telco Power Unit" (TTPU). Established in 2002, they've completed over a billion dollars of telecom and energy construction projects. For additional information, follow them on LinkedIn and visit www.motiveis.com.

About Galooli

Galooli Energy Management Software as a Service (SaaS) provides real-time analytics and orchestration of remote energy assets to reduce operational costs, improve lifecycle management, track carbon footprint reductions, and provide a seamless evolution to leveraging renewable energy assets. By harvesting and analyzing metadata from disparate energy assets, Galooli's cloud software synchronizes assets for maximum energy efficiency, identifies anomalies, and produces actionable insights to help predict and manage service changes. Founded in 2009, Galooli SaaS serves thousands of organizations across five continents in the microgrid, electric vehicle charging, mobile tower, telecom, and data centers industries. Galooli is compliant with ISO 9001, ISO 27011, and GDPR. For more information, follow them on LinkedIn , visit www.galooli.com .

