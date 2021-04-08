Motive Infrastructure Solutions Announces Changes To Senior Leadership Team

James Sundberg, Vice President and General Manager, A/E Development Services, has been promoted to Vice President, Project Management, Motive Infrastructure Solutions, reporting directly to Bob Istwan, Chief Executive Officer and President of Motive Companies. Based in Corona, California, Sundberg will be tasked with creating and implementing universal standards across all of Motive Infrastructure Solutions' divisions to support overall business growth, efficiency, and profitability.

Sweta Patel, Vice President of Business Operations, A/E Development Services, has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager, A/E Development Services. She succeeds Sundberg, who has been named Vice President, Project Management, Motive Infrastructure Solutions. Patel brings with her a wealth of corporate strategy and business expertise at this critical time having previously served as Vice President of business operations. Based in Northridge, California, Patel reports directly to Larry Snegg, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Motive Companies.

"I'm proud of the depth and diversity of Motive Infrastructure Solutions' leadership talent, reflected in the quality of people transitioning within our senior leadership team," said Bob Istwan, Chief Executive Officer and President of Motive Companies. "To ensure that we continue to execute and deliver on our commitments to scale a quality, sustainable business and continue to grow our profitability, we have been intentional in the timing of our transitions."

These leadership transitions, in addition to the recent addition of Robert Strickland, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of M37 Ventures, to its board of advisors, are part of Motive Infrastructure Solutions overall business strategy to support scalable growth and propel the company forward.

Full service, self-performing, EPC (Engineer/Procure/Construct) infrastructure solutions provider for the wireless and wireline telecommunications industry. Areas of expertise include: site acquisition & entitlements, architecture, engineering & design, project & construction management, installation & maintenance, product sales & distribution. For additional information, visit www.motiveis.com

