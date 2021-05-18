Motive Infrastructure Solutions Appoints Keith Casey as New President

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Infrastructure Solutions, the self-performing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, & Construction) solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Keith Casey to president, effective May 17, 2021. Casey assumes all day-to-day leadership of Motive Infrastructure Solutions. With him he brings a wealth of expertise, having served in several senior leadership positions over the past thirty years within the utility and energy industry.

Keith Casey, Motive Infrastructure Solutions' New President

"I am truly honored and excited to be joining Motive's talented and dedicated workforce. I believe we're in a great position to capitalize on the fast-changing energy and communication markets," said Casey. He commented, "I am confident that as a team we can propel Motive into the next wave of growth, while remaining focused on servicing our customers, and providing the best experience for our people."

Before joining Motive, Casey served as Vice President of Operations, Technical Assistance Center for GCI Communication Corp, the leading provider of wireless services in the state of Alaska. He was responsible for building and launching a new operations team and facility to enhance the space of service level management. Prior to GCI, Casey served as Vice President, Network Engineering & Operations, Billing & IT for Mobi PCS in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he successfully led the merger of Mobi PCS with Telispire, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). Casey earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management and Computer Science from Fayetteville State University. He proudly served in the US Army as a Special Operations Communication Sergeant.

"I am thrilled to have Keith join our organization. He is a seasoned leader, who will play an integral role in the future growth of this company," said Bob Istwan, Chief Executive Officer of Motive Companies, parent of Motive Infrastructure Solutions. Istwan continued, "In evaluating the vision for the company, it's more than clear that he's the right person to lead us into the future."

Motive has been working to design an effective yet tactical leadership team that brings together strategy, talent, and culture. Initially with the addition of Robert Strickland, founder & CEO of M37 Ventures, to the Board of Advisors, then with the promotions of Sweta Patel, Vice President and General Manager of A/E Development Services, and James Sundberg, Vice President of Project Management, respectively.

