MotivHealth and AZOVA Partner to Offer Groundbreaking Birth Doula Support Program

ALPINE, Utah, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MotivHealth, a health insurance company defying traditional boundaries, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with AZOVA Health, a pioneer in digital health technology. This collaboration brings Birth Doula Support Memberships directly to Motiv members, potentially marking the first health plan to offer this valuable benefit in Utah.

"Motiv is committed to constantly evolving and offering innovative solutions that prioritize the well-being of our members," says Dave Hall, CEO of MotivHealth. "The integration of Birth Doula Support Memberships aligns perfectly with this vision, providing crucial support for mothers during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum."

Placing expecting mothers at the center of their care, this program offers continuous support from highly qualified doulas, fostering positive birth experiences and unlocking significant health benefits.

Studies have shown that doula presence can significantly improve several key areas:

Reduced NICU cases by 25%

Reduced Cesarean Sections by 39%

Increased Spontaneous Vaginal Births by 12.6%

Decreased Instrumental Vaginal Deliveries by 44%

Lowered Perinatal Mood & Anxiety Disorders by 54%

Birth doulas offer more than just numbers. Their emotional and physical support throughout pregnancy and childbirth can lead to shorter labors, fewer interventions, and a more positive experience. Doulas also empower partners and improve bonding for moms and babies, including breastfeeding support. Their impact continues after birth, reducing postpartum stress and potentially shortening hospital stays.

Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., CEO and Founder of AZOVA Health adds, "We are thrilled to partner with MotivHealth in bringing this unique program to life. By leveraging technology to connect mothers with expert doulas, we aim to empower women throughout their birthing journey."

Kristi Ridd-Young, Senior Vice President of Maternal Care at AZOVA, emphasizes the multifaceted benefits of the program, "Beyond providing assistance during labor, MotivHealth's Birth Doula Support Membership offers transformative support that recognizes birth as more than just another day. Ensuring that birthing families feel genuinely cared for, comforted, and heard during this pivotal experience results in profound, lifelong impacts.

Whether choosing unmedicated birth or needing intervention, a positive birth experience emphasizing shared decision-making boosts self-esteem and confidence, fostering a deep sense of accomplishment. I can't think of a better way to transition into parenthood than with lasting memories of empowerment and fulfillment."

MotivHealth and AZOVA's initiative ignites positive change by showcasing doula support, inspiring broader prioritization of maternal care and family well-being.

SOURCE AZOVA Health