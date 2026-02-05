MotivHealth Expands into Georgia and Wisconsin, Bringing Innovative Self-Funded Solutions to More Employers

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MotivHealth, solution leader dedicated to tackling the high cost of healthcare, is proud to announce its expansion into Georgia and Wisconsin as a Third-Party Administrator (TPA). With this growth, MotivHealth will be offering self-funded and level-funded solutions to employers, furthering its mission to engage, educate, and reward our members while ensuring they receive the best possible care.

As MotivHealth marks its 10-year anniversary, the company continues to lead with innovative, integrated healthcare solutions. A recent independent actuarial study found that employers save 17% in total medical and pharmacy costs through MotivHealth's proprietary programs like MotivRx and SmartPay.

MotivHealth's Chief Growth Officer, Sasha Yamaguchi says, "We're excited to expand MotivHealth's offerings into Georgia and Wisconsin, giving our broker partners new, cost-saving solutions for their clients. Our mission is to help members and employers spend less on healthcare while receiving the care they need — and the market's positive response shows that our approach is making a real difference."

"Our expansion represents our commitment to reaching more people and employers with our proven solutions," says Tom Martel, CEO of MotivHealth. "We have built a model that empowers individuals and employers with cost-effective solutions, and we are eager to bring these benefits to more communities. The MotivAdvantage is about solving the high costs of healthcare, without sacrificing care quality, with innovative tools and personalized support."

MotivHealth's unique approach includes proactive patient advocacy, innovative cost containment strategies, and technology-driven solutions that enhance healthcare accessibility and affordability while rewarding members for making smarter decisions about their own healthcare.

For more information about MotivHealth's expansion and services, visit www.motivhealth.com or contact Alexis Palmer at [email protected] or 385-301-2814.

About MotivHealth Insurance Company MotivHealth is a patient-centric company dedicated to solving the rising costs of healthcare through sustainable and proven solutions. Founded on the principles of innovation, advocacy, and financial empowerment, MotivHealth provides employer-sponsored health plans designed to maximize savings and improve health outcomes.

SOURCE MotivHealth Insurance