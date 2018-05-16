Motivis Learning Awards $10,000 To Vanderbilt University Doctoral Student For 2nd Annual Aspiring Educator Scholarship Initiative

SALEM, N.H., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivis Learning today announced Kelsey Daniels as the winner of its second annual Aspiring Educator Scholarship, an initiative Motivis launched last year to help ease the financial burden teachers face in paying for their education. Daniels, who will be pursuing her doctoral degree in Higher Educational Leadership and Policy at Vanderbilt University's Peabody College beginning this fall, will receive a sum of $10,000 to help offset the cost of her degree.

To apply for the scholarship, Motivis asks students to submit an essay detailing how they plan to change the world through education. More specifically, applicants are asked how they plan to promote student success in the classroom and beyond through community engagement, emerging instructional practices, and/or educational technology.

"I'm so grateful to Motivis for the Aspiring Educator scholarship," said Kelsey. "Too often, the cost of higher education prevents access to or completion of university degrees. However, because of this scholarship, I will be able to start my doctorate this year and will be free to focus fully on my studies. I couldn't be more excited or more thankful."

"It's both humbling and inspiring to read the essays submitted by all of the applicants for our Aspiring Educator Scholarship," said Brian Peddle, CEO of Motivis Learning. "Ultimately it's future educators like Kelsey who are the driving force in improving educational practices for the next generation of students. It's our honor and privilege to play a role in supporting her goals."

Daniels' winning essay details her experiences traveling in Papua New Guinea (PNG), where she saw firsthand the problems of access and persistence in higher education that students from PNG face when pursuing a college education. Daniels seeks to change the world through education one student at a time by launching a scholarship program specifically for students from similarly underserved and underrepresented backgrounds. The program would pair students with a mentor who had faced similar challenges, with the objective of helping them learn the academic English, time management, and study skills needed to successfully complete their degree.

Motivis' learning platform provides institutions the curricular flexibility, analytics, advising, student information, and social learning capabilities to engage students, improve retention, and personalize learning. In contrast to the prevalent learning management systems (LMS) in the market, Motivis is built around learning objectives rather than around courses, allowing academic programs and entire institutions the flexibility to experiment with a wider array of curricular and credentialing approaches. This student-centric architecture provides academic programs the forward-looking features and flexible architecture to operate multiple curricular models simultaneously, from course-based to competency-based, without maintaining multiple technology platforms. Motivis' capabilities can meet their essential current needs within traditional course-based curricula — such as communications, document and content distribution, calendar, and gradebook — while evolving to implement best practices around learning outcomes, personalization, peer interaction, student success advising and intervention, experiential learning, and engagement across curricular and extracurricular experiences that better serve learners.

