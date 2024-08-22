Motivo Health Introduces Motivo Job Match™ to Tackle Therapist Shortage, Revolutionizing Recruitment of New Therapist Graduates

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivo Health, the first marketplace connecting pre-licensed mental health therapists with clinical supervisors online, is now assisting Master's level mental health students and graduates in finding jobs that meet their interests, in addition to supporting them through their supervision and licensing requirements. With this new service, branded Motivo Job Match™, Motivo is enhancing the foundational value it provides to address the behavioral health workforce shortage and support the future generation of therapists.

As the demand for mental health treatment continues to rise in the United States, both employers and providers are struggling to staff up quickly enough to meet the need. This issue is not solely due to a shortage of therapists. While there is indeed a shortage of licensed therapists, the number of new pre-licensed mental health therapist graduates is increasing by about 10% each year. However, provider organizations often lack the necessary reach and visibility within the recent graduate community to effectively fill their open positions.

Motivo created Motivo Job Match™ to bridge behavioral health providers with job seekers. To operationalize this new service, Motivo is leveraging its existing relationships with behavioral health employers and establishing new partnerships with universities. The company has expanded its secure supervision platform to now include recruiting services, effectively connecting these key constituents.

"We firmly believe that putting pre-licensed therapists to work is essential for making mental health services more accessible to those in need," said Rachel McCrickard, Founder and CEO of Motivo. "Our mission includes educating providers on the benefits of hiring pre-licensed counselors, guiding these counselors through the licensing process, and now, with Motivo Job Match™, assisting recent graduates in finding employment opportunities."

Behavioral health providers using Motivo Job Match™ will also have access to Motivo's network of supervisors to provide virtual supervision for the pre-licensed therapists they hire, and help coordinate their completion of licensure requirements. Motivo Job Match™ participants will also have access to continuing education and a bi-weekly peer support group facilitated by the Motivo clinical leadership team.

Graduates looking for job placement can review open positions on www.MotivoHealth.com/Job-Match , and can apply for positions of interest through Motivo. Motivo professionals screen applicants, then transfer them to the hiring organization.

Motivo Job Match™ is currently being deployed with select partners. Success metrics being tracked include number of job fills, speed to fill, and employer and employee satisfaction.

Behavioral health employers are struggling to fill positions and patients are languishing on ever-expanding waiting lists. Meanwhile, 27,000 pre-licensed clinicians – 57% of the 48,000 therapists who graduate every year – can't find work that will cover their supervision expenses. As a result, many will abandon the counseling profession within the first 2 -3 years after graduation.

About Motivo Health

Motivo Health is the first marketplace connecting mental health therapists with clinical supervisors online. Motivo is helping solve the nation's behavioral health crisis by supporting therapists through the licensure process. Similar to doctors going through residency, therapists must complete two years of supervised experience following graduate school. Historically, these hours had to be completed in person, but the rise of digital health now allows supervision to occur virtually in most states. Motivo partners with community mental health organizations, treatment centers, and digital health companies to provide access to quality, vetted clinical supervisors in a completely virtual environment. To learn more, visit motivohealth.com .

Contact:

Allie Long

Chief Operating Officer

Motivo Health

[email protected]

https://motivohealth.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/motivohealth/

SOURCE Motivo