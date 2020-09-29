Motivosity Brings on Logan Mallory as the New VP of Marketing

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivosity, the modern employee engagement platform that helps companies develop motivated teams, announces the appointment of Logan Mallory as their new Vice President of Marketing. With exciting new product releases and growth opportunities over the next year, Motivosity has its sights set to soar. Mallory's background and approach will have an exponential impact on the trajectory of the company.

"I'm excited to bring in Logan at such a critical time for Motivosity," said Scott Johnson, founder and CEO. "His background and expertise will open a lot of new doors for us as we look to change the nature of working teams around the world!"

Mallory is joining the Motivosity team after leading digital marketing within a core business unit of LogMeIn, Inc., one of the world's largest SaaS companies with over $1.2 billion in annual revenue. His focus on alignment with sales leadership and revenue drivers had a powerful impact on company growth and culture. He's also a marketing alum of Jive Communications, Workfront and Deseret Book. With an MBA from Brigham Young University, Logan also teaches as an adjunct professor within the Marriott School of Business.

"I'm so thrilled to be joining Motivosity. This is the perfect time to represent a product that helps teams and companies connect in the way that Motivosity does," said Mallory. "I'll be joining an executive team that is talented, sharp and hungry--I'm anxious to be part of the group and to help the company grow quickly and intelligently."

Mallory joins a growing team of Utah tech leaders that believe life at work can and should be just as meaningful, satisfying, and enjoyable as life off the clock. Logan, who loves boating and traveling, will fit right in as the new Vice President of Marketing at Motivosity, Inc.

Motivosity is a modern employee engagement platform (that's a corporate way of saying all the things that make your team want to go out with a big smile on their faces and win every day). The software is used by companies intent on having the most motivated teams and is rejected by trophy-giving, box-checking, bureaucratic, compliance-loving, stodgy companies that still think HR stands for Humans are Resources. Learn more at www.motivosity.com.

