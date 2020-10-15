Motivosity Recognized With Two Major Awards - Fastest Growing and Best Company Work-Life Balance

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivosity, the modern employee engagement platform that creates motivated teams, has been awarded "Best Company for Work-Life Balance" by Comparably and ranked #5 within MWCN Utah's Fastest-Growing Companies.

These awards may almost seem contradictory, but the Motivosity team knows it isn't a mistake. They are proving that it's possible to grow quickly without having to be at your desk all day long.

Motivosity, Inc.

The company highlights three internal values: Stay Young, Love What You Do and Serve Always. These values have been key to Motivosity's meaningful growth and a team that is dedicated to success inside and outside the office. The company's mission is to make their customers happier at work - an intriguing ideal coming to life with their software. Motivosity customers have a 95% average usage rate, indicating the platform is truly making an impact.

The Motivosity team isn't lying when they say they practice what they preach. Whether it is their CFO throwing an Air Raley on the wakeboard (pictured--yes, that picture is the CFO of Motivosity), or an in-house pickleball rivalry, Motivosity is always striving to "Stay Young" by doing the things they love as a part of work, not just outside of it.

"Being fully engaged at work and in our personal lives is core to who we are as a company and as individuals," says CEO, Scott Johnson, "We don't need research to tell us life is better when people are happy about what they do… we live it and hope to help our customers live it too."

Comparably, a California-based organization, focuses on transparent compensation and culture. Each quarter Comparably showcases companies with Best Places to Work Awards across a variety of categories and industries. Mountain West Capital Network showcases the growth and strengths of emerging businesses within Utah.

"It feels awesome to be recognized for Work-Life Balance because it is something that is so deeply a part of who we are as a company. Then to see the benefits of that and the hard work we have been putting in to win the #5 spot on Utah's 100 fastest growing companies is incredible!" says VP of Sales, Brad Jensen.

The Motivosity platform includes four products that improve people's experiences at work and with managers. With their products, Connect, Recognize, Lead and Listen, they attack the main drivers of employee motivation: being recognized and appreciated at work, feeling connected to your manager and having a strong sense of community. These products can be mixed and matched to accommodate your company needs or size. Learn more at www.motivosity.com

Media Contact:

Carly MacLennan, Marketing

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Motivosity, Inc.