Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC and Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC Select BasisCode Compliance as their Compliance Management Software Platform

"Over the past year, we've been evaluating the evolving needs of our compliance program and seeking a partner with a compliance platform that would not only meet our regulatory needs but also keep up as needs change. We are excited to introduce our employees to BasisCode's features and enhance their long-term compliance experience," said Kyle Wirth, Chief Compliance Officer for Motley Fool Investment Management.

"We are excited to introduce our employees to BasisCode's features and enhance their long-term compliance experience."

These organizations will deploy the BasisCode Personal Trading Manager, Insider Trading Manager and BasisCode Essentials to centralize its compliance calendar, risk assessments, form submissions, code of ethics, and automation for employee onboarding. The mobile application will simplify the employee experience while adding security.

"We're delighted to partner with Motley Fool Wealth Management and Motley Fool Asset Management, firms that are among the most technologically advanced asset managers in the marketplace," said Carlos Guillen, President & CEO, BasisCode Compliance. "We realized early from our meetings that their entities had a sophisticated workflow, automation, and integration requirements which only the latest technology can deliver in an effective and secure environment."

BasisCode Compliance offers the industry's most comprehensive software platform, improving compliance management for financial firms and compliance consultants by simplifying compliance management processes ranging from compliance testing and risk assessment to trading surveillance, insider trading and staff certifications.

About Motley Fool Asset Management

MFAM is a research-driven boutique asset management firm headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. area that offers a select suite of mutual funds and ETFs. For more information, visit our website at www.mfamfunds.com

About Motley Fool Wealth Management

Motley Fool Wealth Management is a technology-enabled wealth management firm headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. area that utilizes asset allocations among a suite of proprietary SMA strategies based on fundamental analysis and market research to serve clients. For more information on Fool Wealth, visit our website at www.foolwealth.com

About BasisCode Compliance

Founded in 2011, BasisCode Compliance LLC is the first compliance software company to reverse engineer a complete governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution, including Code of Ethics administration. The scalable, fully integrated and always audit-ready software platform manages the risk lifecycle from identification to resolution. It enhances compliance controls and decision-making to safeguard each firm and its clients. Over 400 organizations globally rely on BasisCode.

To learn more, visit https://www.basiscode.com

SOURCE BasisCode Compliance LLC

Related Links

http://www.basiscode.com

