MOTMX Partners with Uphold to Launch First Pre-Built Crypto-Backed Rewards Product for Financial Institutions

New GetC product by MOTMX enables financial institutions to enter the on-chain economy and launch crypto rewards

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTMX, the next-generation on-chain payments and loyalty services company, today announces a partnership with Uphold, the modern infrastructure provider for on-chain finance, to launch GetC by MOTMX, the first pre-built crypto-backed rewards product for banks, credit unions and fintechs.

GetC allows card issuers to offer cryptocurrency rewards using the same cashback and rewards economics they already operate today. Delivered as a fully packaged, white-label product, GetC can be launched at speed and integrated without changes to core banking and payments systems. The product enables end consumers to earn crypto automatically on everyday card spend, turning rewards and cashback into passive micro-investments.

As banks and credit unions face growing pressure to attract younger customers, differentiate commoditized card products and explore blockchain technologies, GetC provides a fast, revenue-generating entry point into on-chain financial services.

"We are delighted to partner with Uphold to launch a pre-built cryptocurrency rewards product for banks, credit unions and fintechs. Consumers expect seamless access to digital assets, while many financial institutions struggle to innovate at pace to address this market opportunity. Crypto-backed rewards are an attractive entry point to the on-chain economy and a compelling alternative to traditional loyalty programs that are now commoditized and ineffective at driving engagement," said Nihad Nazir, Founder and CEO of MOTMX. "Financial institutions know they need to prepare for an on-chain future but are concerned about the risk of multi-year transformation projects or experimental technology bets. GetC is a plug-and-play SaaS solution that enables them to get on-chain quickly, works within existing cashback and rewards programs, and helps generate revenue."

"Increasingly, younger generations don't see a divide between on-chain and traditional finance. They just want financial services that make their everyday money work harder for them. GetC is a wonderful example of that in enabling card issuers to integrate crypto rewards into existing cashback programs," said Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold. "We're thrilled to have helped MOTMX get this product to market in a matter of months."

GetC will be available to select U.S.-based banks, credit unions and card issuers through a limited pilot program beginning in April. Financial institutions can launch pilots in under 30 days and operate the product as a standalone rewards offering or as part of a broader loyalty strategy.

Financial institutions that would like to get started can visit www.getc.today or contact [email protected].

About MOTMX

MOTMX is a next-generation payments and loyalty services company focused on helping financial institutions transition quickly and pragmatically into on-chain financial services. The company provides pre-built, revenue-generating products that enable banks, credit unions and fintechs to launch compliant crypto-backed offerings without rebuilding their core systems.

Designed to work alongside existing card, payments and rewards infrastructure, MOTMX's platform allows institutions to test, learn and scale new capabilities through contained pilots rather than large-scale transformation projects. By prioritizing ease of integration, regulatory alignment and real-world business outcomes, MOTMX aims to make on-chain innovation accessible to the institutions that serve the majority of consumers.

To learn more about MOTMX, visit www.motmx.com.

About Uphold

Uphold, is a financial technology company that believes on-chain services are the future of finance. It provides modern infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking and investments. Offering Consumer Services, Business Services and Institutional Trading, Uphold makes financial services easy and trustworthy for millions of customers in more than 140 countries.

Uphold integrates with more than 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, to deliver superior liquidity, resilience and optimal execution. Uphold never loans out customer assets, except at customer request, and is always 100% reserved.

The company pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK with the FCA and in Europe with the Bank of Portugal. Securities products and services are offered by Uphold Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

To learn more about Uphold's products and services, visit uphold.com.

Media contact

Press team at MOTMX: [email protected]

PR contact at Uphold: [email protected]

SOURCE MOTMX LLC