Moto Machines Announces New Hepco & Becker Accessories for the BMW R12 G/S

STERLING, Va., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moto Machines, a US importer and distributor of premium motorcycle parts and accessories, is proud to announce the release of new Hepco & Becker products for the BMW R12 G/S.

Hepco & Becker Accessories on the BMW R12 G/S

Hepco & Becker is internationally recognized for German-engineered durability, premium fitment, and real-world touring functionality. They have a long history in the motorcycle industry, manufacturing the original Krauser luggage for BMW motorcycles such as the iconic BMW R80 G/S (1980-1987)—the very same bike which inspired today's R12 G/S. With the BMW R12 G/S being ready for everything from weekend exploring to long-distance travel, these new accessories enhance the bike's protection, cargo capability, and everyday versatility.

"BMW's R12 G/S is made for those who want classic character with modern usability," said "Ed Stiley" at Moto Machines. "With Hepco & Becker's latest protection and luggage solutions, riders can confidently build a setup that's ready for the road, backroads, and more."

Hepco & Becker Accessories Now Available

https://www.motomachines.com/shop-by-bike/bmw-motorcycles/r12-gs-accessories

About Hepco & Becker

Hepco & Becker is a German manufacturer that has been in business for over 50 years; specializing in motorcycle protection, luggage systems, and touring solutions. Known for precision engineering and long-term reliability, Hepco & Becker products are trusted by adventure and touring riders worldwide.

About Moto Machines

Moto Machines is a family-owned business that imports and distributes premium motorcycle brands such as Hepco & Becker. They offer a curated selection of top-tier brands, expert fitment support, and fast shipping to help riders build their version of the ultimate bike.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.motomachines.com

