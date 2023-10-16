Moto Taxi Service Market to grow by USD 10.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rise in popularity of electric moto taxis to drive the growth- Technavio

Technavio

16 Oct, 2023, 00:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The moto taxi service market is expected to grow by USD 10.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (passenger and load), service (e-hailing and ride-sharing), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America). The rise in popularity of electric moto taxis is a key factor driving market growth. There is a shift in the use of electric motorbikes as taxis due to high fuel costs and increasing air pollution. Moreover, there is an increasing trend in several countries toward the introduction of fuel-based motorcycle taxi services for transport and commuting. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Moto Taxi Service Market 2023-2027
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the moto taxi service market: ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bolt Technology OU, DBDOYC INC., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd., Limobike Ltd., Mopedo, Pathao Ltd., PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd., and Uber Technologies Inc.
  • Moto Taxi Service Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 8.27% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

  • The use of social media and analytics is a major trend in the market. 

Significant Challenge

  • Ban on moto-taxis in various countries is a significant challenge in the market.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample 

Keg Segments:

  • The passenger segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Moto taxi services are becoming more and more popular with clients because of the ease and affordability of this service. Since they can move quickly through crowded spaces, moto taxis are becoming increasingly popular as an ordinary mode of transport making them a desirable option for shorter travel distances. Passenger services cater to a wide range of consumers, from frequent passengers who come in search of the most cost-effective and feasible modes of transport such as traveling on an autonomous basis, or travelers looking for more convenient travel.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Moto Taxi Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

151

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.97%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 10.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

8.27

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key countries

US, Indonesia, Vietnam, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bolt Technology OU, DBDOYC INC., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd., Limobike Ltd., Mopedo, Pathao Ltd., PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd., and Uber Technologies Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

