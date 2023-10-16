Moto Taxi Service Market to grow by USD 10.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rise in popularity of electric moto taxis to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The moto taxi service market is expected to grow by USD 10.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (passenger and load), service (e-hailing and ride-sharing), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America). The rise in popularity of electric moto taxis is a key factor driving market growth. There is a shift in the use of electric motorbikes as taxis due to high fuel costs and increasing air pollution. Moreover, there is an increasing trend in several countries toward the introduction of fuel-based motorcycle taxi services for transport and commuting. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Moto Taxi Service Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the moto taxi service market: ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bolt Technology OU, DBDOYC INC., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd., Limobike Ltd., Mopedo, Pathao Ltd., PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd., and Uber Technologies Inc.

Moto Taxi Service Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 8.27% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The use of social media and analytics is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

Ban on moto-taxis in various countries is a significant challenge in the market.

Keg Segments:

The passenger segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Moto taxi services are becoming more and more popular with clients because of the ease and affordability of this service. Since they can move quickly through crowded spaces, moto taxis are becoming increasingly popular as an ordinary mode of transport making them a desirable option for shorter travel distances. Passenger services cater to a wide range of consumers, from frequent passengers who come in search of the most cost-effective and feasible modes of transport such as traveling on an autonomous basis, or travelers looking for more convenient travel.

Moto Taxi Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.27 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, Indonesia, Vietnam, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bolt Technology OU, DBDOYC INC., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd., Limobike Ltd., Mopedo, Pathao Ltd., PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd., and Uber Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

