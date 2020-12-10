MotoJeannie and Google Cloud Announce Partnership to Bring Digital Experiences to Leading Sports and Entertainment Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MotoJeannie and Google Cloud announced a new partnership that will bring the next generation of digital experiences to traditional and e-sports leagues, and entertainment houses worldwide.

"The relationship of spectators, viewers, and fans with their favorite sports players and actors is more engaged, direct, and personalized than ever. MotoJeannie and our partners' new digital services are opening opportunities for our Sports & Entertainment customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey," said Ayush Sharma, Founder, MotoJeannie. "Modern audiences want to be fully immersed and participating closely even if they cannot be there in person." MotoJeannie's goal is to enable and enhance rich media streaming, e-sports, cloud gaming, and collaboration experiences at work, home, and on the go.

"The Google Cloud GMEC platform is central to our core strategy," Sharma added. "By leveraging Anthos as a common platform for application modernization we are very excited about the possibilities of working together to deliver new digital experiences to our joint customers." MotoJeannie is fortunate to be engaged with leading progressive brands through proof-of-concept demonstrations focused on delivering Rich Media, Mixed Reality, and Overlay Data from on-field sensors to premium users at stadium venues and home users over modern digital infrastructure supplied by our Private 5G, Cloud, and Content Service partners."

"Organizations with edge presences, like sports and entertainment businesses, have an opportunity to provide new, digital-first experiences for fans and consumers with the cloud and 5G connectivity," said Tanuj Raja, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We are delighted to partner with MotoJeannie to deliver their next-generation streaming services on Google Cloud at the edge, and to help customers introduce new, exciting experiences for consumers."

About MotoJeannie

MotoJeannie delivers the next generation of digital experiences (XpereinceTM) to venues and remote users. The MotoJeannie mission is to shape the future by dramatically changing the digital experiences and lifestyle at work, home, and on the go.

Its patent-pending technology allows its partners to engage their audiences through interactive and immersive experiences, significantly changing how people engage with traditional live sports, e-sports, and entertainment.

MotoJeannie is engaged with several leading sports and entertainment brands through proof-of-concept activities.

Contact: [email protected]

Website: www.motojeannie.com

