MotoPress Hotel Booking 6.0 Brings Booking.com-Level Property Management to WordPress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing online reservations, availability calendars, and payment processing has traditionally required property managers and vacation rental owners to navigate multiple interfaces. MotoPress addresses these complexities with the release of WordPress Hotel Booking plugin version 6.0, a major update designed to serve Booking.com-level of online tools for WordPress users. This new version transforms the plugin from a traditional booking calendar into a comprehensive operational management hub.

"With MotoPress Hotel Booking 6.0, we're bringing a Booking.com-level management experience into WordPress," said Oleksandr Matiienko, MotoPress CEO. "Property owners can now handle bookings, pricing, availability, and payments from a single place."

MotoPress Hotel Booking 6.0 introduces a unified, Booking.com-level property management experience in WordPress. Post this

The WordPress Hotel Booking plugin version 6.0 represents a significant evolution in how property owners manage their accommodations within WordPress. This update consolidates previously separate functions for rates, seasons, rules, and payments into a unified system, providing a single point of control for all reservation-related tasks.

Key Enhancements in Version 6.0

Redesigned Calendar: A unified dashboard now allows for the management of bookings, availability, pricing, seasons, rules, and guest details from a single interface.

A unified dashboard now allows for the management of bookings, availability, pricing, seasons, rules, and guest details from a single interface. Direct Booking Tools: Users can now add bookings, block dates, and adjust daily pricing directly within the calendar view. You'll get immediate control over inventory and rates, enabling quicker responses to demand fluctuations.

Users can now add bookings, block dates, and adjust daily pricing directly within the calendar view. You'll get immediate control over inventory and rates, enabling quicker responses to demand fluctuations. Enhanced Stripe Integration: The plugin now supports 20+ additional payment methods through Stripe, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The plugin now supports 20+ additional payment methods through Stripe, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. Stripe Authorize & Capture: Authorize funds at the time of booking and capture the payment later. Handle availability and reservations better, accommodating various booking policies, and reduce refunds.

This update reinforces the commitment to providing robust and intuitive tools for the hospitality sector.

SOURCE MotoPress