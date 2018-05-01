Motor City Comic Con 2018 Expands Guest Roster with Electrifying Black Lightning Stars, Iconic Superman Cast Members, Raucous Revenge of the Nerds Actors and Comical Co-Workers from The Office

NOVI, Mich., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead actor Cress Williams from television's hit superhero series, Black Lightning, and his TV daughters China Anne McClain and Nafessa Williams, have been added to create a storm of excitement at the 29th annual Motor City Comic Con 2018. More than 60,000 fans are expected to trek to the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Mich., Friday, May 18 (12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.), Saturday, May 19 (10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday, May 20 (10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
"Excitement is mounting for this year's show, and we are working around the clock to ensure attendees have the time of their lives," said Miriam Kruger, executive director of Motor City Comic Con.
The newly expanded roster also features Tom Welling, the Okemos High School graduate who starred as Clark Kent in Smallville. In addition, Margot Kidder and three other actors from the movie, Superman, will celebrate its 40th anniversary. Julie Montgomery, Don Gibb and Larry B. Scott from the Revenge of the Nerds film franchise, Kate Flannery and Oscar Nunez from The Office, and David Henrie from The Wizards of Waverly Place, will also appear. Attendees can meet Nicole Marie Jean, internationally-known cosplayer who has created over 150 costumes inspired by her favorite characters.
The actors will participate in panel discussions and hundreds of comic creators, writers and illustrators will showcase their work. A Cosplay contest will be held on Saturday. Children five and under get in free all weekend. Children 12 and under are free on Sunday.
