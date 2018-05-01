Motor City Comic Con 2018 Expands Guest Roster with Electrifying Black Lightning Stars, Iconic Superman Cast Members, Raucous Revenge of the Nerds Actors and Comical Co-Workers from The Office

"Excitement is mounting for this year's show, and we are working around the clock to ensure attendees have the time of their lives," said Miriam Kruger, executive director of Motor City Comic Con.

The newly expanded roster also features Tom Welling, the Okemos High School graduate who starred as Clark Kent in Smallville. In addition, Margot Kidder and three other actors from the movie, Superman, will celebrate its 40th anniversary. Julie Montgomery, Don Gibb and Larry B. Scott from the Revenge of the Nerds film franchise, Kate Flannery and Oscar Nunez from The Office, and David Henrie from The Wizards of Waverly Place, will also appear. Attendees can meet Nicole Marie Jean, internationally-known cosplayer who has created over 150 costumes inspired by her favorite characters.

The actors will participate in panel discussions and hundreds of comic creators, writers and illustrators will showcase their work. A Cosplay contest will be held on Saturday. Children five and under get in free all weekend. Children 12 and under are free on Sunday.

For tickets, visit http://www.motorcitycomiccon.com/tickets-packages-2018/.

About Motor City Comic Con:

Michigan's largest pop-culture event since 1989, Motor City Comic Con gathers comic book and multimedia dealers from across the country, offering a vast variety of pop-culture merchandise, including comics, art, t-shirts, movie memorabilia, posters and more. Over 300 comic book creators, writers and artists are featured at Motor City Comic Con each year, as well as actors from the television and movie industry. Motor City Comic Con offers fun for kids young and old. For more information, visit http://www.motorcitycomiccon.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: alison@ckcagency.com, 248.788.1744

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motor-city-comic-con-2018-expands-guest-roster-with-electrifying-black-lightning-stars-iconic-superman-cast-members-raucous-revenge-of-the-nerds-actors-and-comical-co-workers-from-the-office-300639438.html

SOURCE Motor City Comic Con

Related Links

http://www.motorcitycomiccon.com

