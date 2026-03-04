Motor City Dental Partners Standardizes Deal Operations on dealhead

Multi-state dental support organization adopts shared execution platform to reduce legal costs, improve deal visibility and build compounding intelligence across its acquisition portfolio

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dealhead, the first shared transaction execution platform for M&A, today announced that Motor City Dental Partners (MCDP), a doctor-owned dental support organization that acquires and integrates practices across multiple states, has adopted dealhead across its deal operations.

MCDP, which secured growth financing from Brightwood Capital in 2025 to support its expansion, has deployed dealhead across its active deal portfolio to centralize coordination among its internal deal teams, outside counsel, sellers and advisors. The platform provides a single shared workspace where all parties collaborate on checklists, negotiate documents, coordinate signatures, and assemble closing binders without changing how they already work.

"dealhead centralized our deal process and gave our team instant visibility into every transaction," said Aaron Havens, DMD, MS, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Motor City Dental Partners. "It eliminated the bottlenecks that once slowed our momentum, cut our legal spend and let us drive deals on our timeline instead of waiting for others. And because every deal runs through the same platform, we're building deal intelligence that compounds with each close to maximize the efficiency within the documentation process."

A Shared Workspace for Every Party in the Deal

Unlike tools designed for a single organization, dealhead operates as neutral infrastructure across all deal participants. Every transaction on the platform connects buyers, sellers, law firms and advisors in a shared workspace, capturing the full workflow in structured, real-time data.

For serial acquirers like MCDP, the advantage of using dealhead deepens with every deal. Each deal generates structured execution data including negotiation positions, document versions, coordination patterns and timing benchmarks that will inform how future transactions are run. The dealhead platform requires no software installation and no change to existing attorney workflows.

"Serial acquirers are under constant pressure to execute faster, more predictably and at lower cost," said Anthony Bruno, Chief Executive Officer and founder of dealhead. "The challenge has never been finding tools for individual tasks. It's been the absence of a shared system that captures how deals actually get done across every party involved. That's the gap dealhead fills."

Measurable Impact on Legal Costs and Deal Velocity

Since adopting dealhead, MCDP has reported a 10% to 25% reduction in legal costs per transaction. The savings are driven by automation of coordination work that accounts for a significant portion of M&A legal bills, including signature coordination, redline management and closing binder assembly. Because every party works from the same shared workspace, the status-chasing and scheduling bottlenecks that typically slow closings are significantly reduced, compressing deal timelines and reducing post-close rework for buyers, sellers, law firms and advisors alike.

The same workflow that drives those savings also captures real-time transaction signals as deals move through the platform. What begins as operational efficiency becomes a growing foundation of deal knowledge.

Intelligence That Compounds Across Every Transaction

Law firms using dealhead see parallel advantages. Every transaction adds structured knowledge across matters and clients, building institutional expertise that would otherwise depend on individual attorneys' recall.

Because dealhead captures every action, turn and decision as a byproduct of work already happening, the resulting dataset is clean, complete and ready to ground any analysis in real transaction history. The platform is designed to work with any AI tools an organization chooses to bring, or alongside dealhead's own intelligence capabilities. Because the data is built as deals happen, it's ready whenever the organization is.

About Motor City Dental Partners

Motor City Dental Partners is a privately held, exclusively doctor-owned and led partnership built for orthodontic and pediatric practices. MCDP has grown with intention by partnering with doctors who value long-term alignment, meaningful equity, and real clinical autonomy - without the traditional corporate structure. The company provides centralized services across procurement, human resources, marketing, finance and IT, enabling doctors to focus on clinical excellence and patient care. MCDP is dedicated to building a sustainable platform that empowers clinicians, strengthens practice performance and enhances outcomes for patients. MCDP is headquartered in Michigan and has more than 50 locations within Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. For more information, visit: mcdentalpartners.com.

About dealhead

dealhead is the first shared transaction execution platform for M&A. The platform gives buyers, sellers, law firms and advisors a single neutral workspace to manage transactions from NDA through close, automating the coordination work embedded in every deal. Because dealhead captures and structures deal data as work happens, organizations build compounding intelligence across their transaction portfolio. dealhead is headquartered in Nashville. For more information, visit dealhead.com.

SOURCE dealhead