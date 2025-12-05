MOTOR COACH WORKERS AT DIVERSIFIED TRANSPORTATION IN NEVADA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Drivers and Dispatchers Win Strong Union Voice in Mining Transportation

RENO, Nev., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor coach drivers and dispatchers at Diversified Transportation, a subsidiary of Student Transportation of America (STA), have secured representation with Teamsters Local 533. The 114 drivers and dispatchers are responsible for safely transporting crews to and from mining sites, often in demanding environments that require long hours, complex scheduling, and a strong commitment to safety.

"Our newest members perform essential work for Nevada's mining industry, and they deserve the dignity, protections, and fair treatment that come with a Teamsters contract," said Gary Watson, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 533. "We're proud to have worked in partnership with Teamsters Joint Council 7 to welcome these dedicated workers into our local and look forward to securing meaningful improvements at the bargaining table."

The motor coach workers joined the Teamsters to address years of unresolved workplace issues, including pay, scheduling stability, and access to the resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.

"We came together because we want real change," said Leanna Brown, a motor coach driver with Diversified Transportation and new member of Local 533. "Having the Teamsters behind us means we finally have a say in how this job is done and how we're treated."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 533 represents about 2,500 workers in various trades throughout Reno and Northern Nevada. For more information, go to http://teamsters533.org/.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 533