Motor Control Contactors Market size to increase by USD 72.43 million during 2022-2027| Growing demand for motor protection devices to drive the growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

20 Oct, 2023, 18:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motor Control Contactors Market size is expected to grow by USD 72.43 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. The replacement of outdated electric motors is being driven by the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which gained prominence after 2016. Industries have recognized the advantages of implementing IIoT, and the desire to gain a competitive edge is fueling its adoption. This trend has also led to the development of smart equipment and machinery, improving industrial processes and profitability. Consequently, there is a growing demand for intelligent high-voltage motors and motor control contactors, contributing to the motor control contactors market growth. The report also covers information on the trends and challenges. Explore detail information by purchasing report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motor Control Contactors Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motor Control Contactors Market 2023-2027

Motor Control Contactors Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the motor control contactors market: ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GlobalSpec LLC, HIMEL Hong Kong LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., S and P Global Inc., Schaltbau Holding AG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TAIGENE inc., TECO GROUP, Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos S.A., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.
  • The Motor Control Contactors Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 3.83% YOY growth in 2023.

Motor Control Contactors Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • Miniature contactors, ideal for space-constrained areas, are favored due to their compact size.
  • They are commonly used with overload relays to remotely control motors and provide protection.
  • Auxiliary contactors play a significant role in safeguarding various control circuits.
  • The combination of miniature and auxiliary contactors is expected to significantly boost market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

  • Asian countries attract investors with cheap labor, land, and materials.
  • Companies are partnering with cost-effective subcomponent suppliers.
  • Increased imports from China and Asia challenge established American and European companies.
  • Asian manufacturers produce motor control contactors at much lower costs, affecting global market dynamics.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample Report

Motor Control Contactors Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments

The market is segmented by End-user (Process industries and Discrete industries), Type (IEC standard and NEMA standard), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The process industries segment is expected to significantly contribute to the motor control contactors market's growth. In the oil and gas segment, motors are seeing increased utilization in drilling, mooring, service rigs, pumping stations, and drawing works. Consequently, there is a growing demand for motor control contactors in this industry to mitigate the risk of high current surges during switching operations.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample Report Here

Motor Control Contactors Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

North America is projected to contribute 50% of the market's growth. In 2020, North America held a dominant position in the global motor control contractor market, primarily driven by the growth of key end-user industries like oil and gas, chemicals, petrochemicals, and automotive within the region. The automotive segment especially in Mexico, is expected for growth due to its strategic location near the US and Canada, as well as its accessibility to South American markets and favorable government policies and tax incentives. As a result, Mexico plays a significant role as a production hub for automobiles, both in domestic and international markets.

Related Reports:

Contactors Market: The contactors market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 301.02 million.

Industrial Enclosures Market: The industrial enclosures market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,237.84 million.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-User
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Application security market 2022-2026 | North America to hold 46% of the market share - Technavio

Application security market 2022-2026 | North America to hold 46% of the market share - Technavio

According to Technavio, the global application security market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is...
Car Care Products Market size to grow by USD 3585.56 million | The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period - Technavio

Car Care Products Market size to grow by USD 3585.56 million | The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period - Technavio

According to Technavio, the global car care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 3585.56 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.