Craig Carter, President of Motor Controls Inc, announced completion of the corporate headquarters relocation. "Our move enables full integration with our water treatment division (WET) and water distribution division (MCI FLOWTRONEX). This allows MCI to provide complete solutions, from advanced filtration and purification such as Reverse Osmosis, to Municipal and Commercial water distribution. Our advanced control and monitoring application to the entire solution allows remote support from MCI technical division as well as end user access and control.

Motor Controls Inc, is an advanced custom manufacturer providing many diverse global markets with electrical controls, structural integrated products, custom electrical enclosures and advanced water treatment & transportation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motor-controls-inc-announces-move-to-new-corporate-headquarters-and-integration-of-product-lines-300635605.html

SOURCE Motor Controls Inc.

Related Links

motorcontrols.com

