Motor Home Specialist Recognized as the Largest Motorhome Dealership in the United States for the 7th Consecutive Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today that Motor Home Specialist (MHS) was the #1 seller of new motorhomes by a single dealership in the United States for the 7th consecutive year in 2019. MHS was purchased by RV Retailer in 2018.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RV Retailer, stated, "I am proud of Donny O'Banion and the entire Motor Home Specialist team in Texas. The achievement of a 7th consecutive year as the largest new motorhome dealer in the United States speaks to the team's continued commitment to exceed expectations of motorhome customers."

"I am thrilled that we were able to continue our reign for the 7th year in a row as the largest new motorhome dealer in the United States. We couldn't achieve our incredible sales levels without the dedication of all our associates at Motor Home Specialist and the support of our manufacturer partners," said Donny O'Banion, President of Motor Home Specialist. "I'm proud to be a part of RV Retailer, the RVR team's support has been instrumental in our continued success."

RV Retailer also announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Palm RV located in Fort Myers, Florida. The store will be rebranded RV One Superstores – Fort Myers, the 7th RV One store in Florida and 11th RV One location overall. Upon closing of the Palm RV transaction in early March, RV Retailer will have 30 locations across 7 states with over 1,200 associates.

"We have been focused on Florida as a key market from the day RV Retailer was formed, which makes it great for us to hit our 30th store milestone in under two years with an acquisition in Florida. Fort Myers is an excellent RV market with over 50 RV parks and campgrounds along the Southwest Florida coastline," stated Jon Ferrando.

"We thank Tom Wegge for selecting us to acquire Palm RV. The Wegge family has an incredible history in the RV business," added Jon Ferrando. "RV One Superstores – Fort Myers will be managed under the leadership of Don Strollo, RV Retailer's East Region President. We expect to drive significant growth in the Fort Myers market by successfully building on Palm RV's foundation that was set by Tom over many years. We look forward to welcoming our new associates in Fort Myers into the RV Retailer family."

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer currently owns 26 RV stores in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas with over $1 billion in annual revenue. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp N Travel, and Tom's Camperland, which sell and service a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory. MHS sold the most new motorhomes in the United States in 2019 (and prior years) based on data provided by Statistical Surveys.

RV Retailer's capital partner is Redwood Capital Investments. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 200 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Redwood Capital Investments is the private investment company for the founders of Allegis Group. Redwood partners with founders, family-business owners and management teams to build best-in-class companies over the long-term. Redwood has a diverse portfolio of operating company investments across the consumer, transportation, distribution and telecom sectors.

