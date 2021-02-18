Motor Home Specialist Recognized as the Largest Motorhome Dealership in the United States for the 8th Consecutive Year

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RV Retailer, stated, "We have built a great partnership with Donny O'Banion since acquiring MHS from the O'Banion family in 2018. I am proud of Donny O'Banion and the entire MHS team of dedicated associates in Texas for continuing its run as the #1 motorhome dealer in the United States for 8 consecutive years. We have continued to invest in the high-quality premium motorhome mix at MHS across a wide range of brands offered by MHS from its best-in-class facility."

Jon Ferrando added, "RV Retailer is fully committed to the motor home business, it is an important segment for us and we have grown our motor home business significantly. In fact, last year our new motorhome unit sales growth rate over 2019 was 7 times higher than the U.S. industry growth rate (as reported by SSI)."

"I am thrilled that we were able to continue our reign for the 8th year in a row as the largest new motorhome dealer in the United States. We couldn't achieve our industry-leading sales without the dedication of all our associates at MHS and the support of our manufacturer partners," said Donny O'Banion, President of Motor Home Specialist. "I'm proud to be a partner with Jon Ferrando and the RV Retailer team which has provided us the support and resources we need to continue our dominance in the motorhome category. We were pleased to retail over 2,000 new and used units last year."

Motor Home Specialist, MHSRV, is the #1 Motor Home Dealer in the World for Volume Sales since 2013. Shop the largest and most diverse selection of motor homes in the world all at one location featuring American Coach, Coachmen, Cruiser RV, Entegra Coach, Fleetwood, Foretravel Realm, Thor Motor Coach, Holiday Rambler, Monaco, Forest River, Dynamax, Georgetown, Sportscoach, and Nexus.

To learn more about Motor Home Specialist, please visit: https://mhsrv.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for RV customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 54 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Bill Plemmons RV World, Northgate RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

