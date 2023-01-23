Motor Lamination Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027 at a 4.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Lamination Market by Application (Performance, Comfort, and Safety), Material, Technology, Motor Type (Power Steering & Window, Adaptive front light), ICE & Electric Vehicle, ATV by Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The motor lamination market is projected to grow from USD 21.9 billion in 2022 to reach USD 27.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Increasing vehicle sales, developments in autonomous vehicles, and growing sales of luxury vehicles are boosting demand for motors. In addition, the growing demand for safety, performance, and comfort features has increased the number of motors per vehicle. For both these reasons, the demand for motor lamination stacks is growing.

Comfort application motors is expected to be the largest motor lamination market in All-terrain vehicles

The comfort application motors segment is expected to be the largest segment for the All-terrain vehicle motor lamination market during the forecast period. With an increase in the adoption of all-terrain vehicles for varied applications and uses ranging from adventure tourism, farm field touring, and off-road riding to high-end performance drive, which demands a bit of comfort and additional accessories such as electric power steering, powered seats and adaptive light controls are primarily driven by motors and other components. However, the space for comfort motors is limited in the case of ATVs considering that most vehicles are being used for off-roading and thrill driving; the advancements in technology and demand for balanced luxury, the demand for comfort motors will increase in the coming years.

Bonding would be the largest and fastest manufacturing technology for the motor laminations during the forecast period

Bonding technology for manufacturing motor laminations will have the largest market share during the forecast period. Bonding eliminates the need for magnetic core rivet joints or welding, which reduces interlaminar loss. The bonded cores have excellent thermal conductivity which produces no hum noise. Various developments in bonding techniques with flexibility for customized requirements are also driving the popularity of the technology.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for the motor lamination market

Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan account for a major share of the motor lamination market due to the demand for vehicles equipped with advanced systems. Many premium vehicles are equipped with advanced systems which are primarily driven by motors. Also, with stringent emission norms in the Asia Pacific, the motor lamination market is expected to get a boost. This is because the use of electric motor systems for e-mobility reduces the overall weight and hence makes the vehicle lighter, thereby driving the demand for motor lamination stacks in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Transition to E-Mobility Solutions and Increased Usage of Electric Motors

Increase in Demand for High-Performance Motors for Automotive Applications

Restraints

Higher Up-Front Investments in Lamination Technologies

Low Market Penetration and Serviceability in Developing Economies

Presence of In-House OEMs Restricts Growth of Lamination Manufacturing Companies

Opportunities

Demand for High-Precision Motor Lamination Sheets with Distinct Material Features

Advancements in Lamination Technologies with Better Operational Efficiency

Challenges

Transition to Newer Technologies with Higher Cost

Technological Complexity with Growing Lamination Technologies and Customized Requirements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Motor Lamination Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Performance

6.3 Comfort

6.4 Safety

7 Motor Lamination Market, by Motor Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric Water Pump Motors

7.3 Radiator Cooling Fan Motors

7.4 Electronic Throttle Valve Control Motors

7.5 Electronic Variable Gear Ratio Motors

7.6 Electronic Variable Valve Timing Motors

7.7 Variable Nozzle Turbo Motors

7.8 Adjustable Pedal Motors

7.9 Electric Power Steering Motors

7.10 Wiper Motors

7.11 Starter Motors

7.12 EGR Motors

7.13 Fuel Pump Motors

7.14 Power Antenna Motors

7.15 Air Conditioner Motors

7.16 Door Mirror Motors

7.17 Power Window Motors

7.18 Tilt Steering Column Motors

7.19 Blower Motors

7.20 Power Seat Motors

7.21 Electric Sunroof Motors

7.22 Door Closer Motors

7.23 Cruise Control Motors

7.24 Adaptive Front Light Motors

7.25 Electronic Stability Control Motors

7.26 ABS Motors

7.27 Electronic Parking Brake Motors

8 Motor Lamination Market, by Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cold-Rolled Non-Oriented (Crno) Steel

8.3 Cold-Rolled Non-Grained Oriented (Crngo) Steel

8.4 Other Materials

9 Motor Lamination Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Welding

9.3 Bonding

9.4 Stamping

9.5 Others

10 Motor Lamination Market, by Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Passenger Cars

10.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

10.4 Trucks

10.5 Buses

11 Motor Lamination Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Battery Electric Vehicles

11.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

11.4 Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles

12 Electric Vehicle Motor Lamination Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Performance

12.3 Comfort

12.4 Safety

13 All-Terrain Vehicle Motor Lamination Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Performance

13.3 Comfort

13.4 Safety

14 Motor Lamination Market, by Region

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

17 Analyst's Recommendations

18 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd

Alinabal Inc.

Aperam

Eurogroup S.P.A

Lake Air

Lamination Specialties

Laser Technologies

Lcs Company

Magcore

Metglas Inc.

Orchid

Partzsch Group

Pitti Laminations Ltd.

Polaris Laser Laminations

R. Bourgeois

Sinotech

Tempel

Thomson Lamination Company, Inc.

United States Steel Corporation

Wingard & Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqz74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets