Motor Press Guild Announces Best of Auto Journalism Award Winners

Writers, photographers, and video producers honored in national program

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motor Press Guild, the nation's largest association of automotive journalists and public relations professionals, has just announced the award winners in its Best of Automotive Journalism program. The awards were presented at the MPG's 2023 Drive Day event at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. The awards program, drawing entrants from across the nation, is designed to promote the highest caliber work in the automotive media.

"As an organization that promotes and protect automotive journalists, the Motor Press Guild is proud to honor the best of their creations," Jack R. Nerad, President of the Motor Press Guild, said. "The fine reporting and creativity of each of the award winners is impressive, and we hope the awards will inspire others to strive for their high levels of achievement."

The MPG Best of Automotive Journalism Awards program honors books, articles, photographs, and audio-visual creations. Each year the highest achievement in auto journalism from among the individual category award winners is recognized with the Dean Batchelor Award, an award named after a legendary writer and editor who set the standard for fine auto journalism.

The following is a list of the creators and their works that won individual categories in the awards. To qualify, an article, audio-visual, book, or photograph must have been published for the first time in calendar-year 2022.

Bob D'Olivo Award for Photography

Jan Wagner, "NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones walked away from this"

Best Book Award

Randy Lanier with A.J. Baime, Survival of the Fastest

Best Feature Article Award

Mercedes Lilienthal (New York Times), "10 States, 2,400 Miles and More Than 100 Classic Cars"

Best Road Test Article Award

Basem Wasef (Motor1.com), "2023 McLaren Artura First Drive Review: The Second Life Of Supercars"

Best News Article Award

Daniel Miller (Los Angeles Times), "Dream cars and some legal fender benders"

Best of Audio Visual Award

Basem Wasef and Anna Wyckoff, "Why Does She Hate the Mercedes-Benz W140?"

Dean Batchelor Award for Excellence in Auto Journalism

Basem Wasef

About the MPG Awards

Established by the Motor Press Guild in 1995, the MPG Best of Automotive Journalism awards program and the Dean Batchelor Award recognize excellence in automotive journalism as exemplified by the man the ultimate award is named after — legendary former editor of Road & Track magazine, Dean Batchelor. The goal of the awards program is to inspire automotive journalists to produce work of the highest professional caliber that exemplifies the exceptional standards Batchelor established.

