Motor Repair and Maintenance Global Market to 2028: Featuring ABB, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos, Regal Rexnord and TECO E&M/TECO-Westinghouse

The global motor repair and maintenance market size reached US$ 32.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 36.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.02% during 2022-2028.

Electric motors find applications in diverse industries ranging from food and beverage to mining where they are installed in compressors, machine tools, industrial fans, etc. Since they have a huge impact on a business profitability and productivity, it is vital to ensure that these motors perform well.

Consequently, it is important to perform regular preventive maintenance (PM) checks on electric motors. The general procedure includes visual inspection, maintenance check on the commutator and brush, motor winding test and bearing inspection. Moreover, repairing electric motors is cost-effective than replacing the entire machine, thereby being an optimum alternative.



Preventive maintenance of motors lessens the risk factor, saves energy, improves equipment life and reduces downtime. Regular use of electric motors in various end-use industries, such as HVAC, mining, food and beverage, etc., is impelling the growth of the motor repair and maintenance market worldwide.

Apart from this, the utilisation of electric motors has grown significantly in various sectors due to increasing automation. Advancements in the automation industry are changing the nature of repair and maintenance of motors, including the type of specialist equipment and skills required.

Due to the employment of intricate machinery, the demand for motor repair and maintenance services is anticipated to rise in the coming years.



