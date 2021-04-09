MOTOR Top 20 Awards Program Now Accepting Entries

TROY, Mich., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTOR Information Systems, an industry-leading provider of automotive data solutions, is announcing its MOTOR Top 20 Awards, which will recognize the most outstanding recent developments in the automotive aftermarket.

For nearly 30 years, MOTOR Magazine's annual Top 20 Tools Awards competition recognized the top advancements in automotive tools and equipment. Last year, the magazine announced an expanded version of these awards with its Top 20 Tools+, welcoming manufacturers and distributors of other products, including replacement parts, shop supplies, chemicals, training materials and more.

The 2021 MOTOR Top 20 Awards program invites innovators from all areas of the industry to submit their aftermarket solutions for consideration. Examples of potential entries now accepted include virtual classes, process improvements and new products. This list is far from exhaustive, though—MOTOR welcomes any item or practice developed for the improvement of the automotive aftermarket, workplace or community.

"MOTOR is always eager to recognize industry successes," says John Lypen, MOTOR's Executive Director of Marketing and Editor & Publisher of MOTOR Magazine. "For nearly three decades, the Top 20 Tools Awards did just that. We are pleased to continue this tradition by showcasing the best recent advancements across the expansive automotive aftermarket."

Entries are open until June 30 and will be judged via an online voting process that will be open to all. Winners will be announced at AAPEX 2021. Visit MOTOR online to access more information and submit your entry.

