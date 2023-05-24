MOTORCAR CAVALCADE MIAMI ANNOUNCES THE 2024 CONCOURS D'ELEGANCE DATES - FEBRUARY 4th, 2024 -

News provided by

Motorcar Cavalcade

24 May, 2023, 14:00 ET

This Coming February, Motorcar Cavalcade Returns for a Third Year of Extraordinary Cars, Celebrity Judges and World Class Fashion and Cuisine.

AVENTURA, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This coming February 4th, 2024, the annual Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d'Elegance returns to Miami in glorious fashion at the renowned JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Since its inception in 2021, Motorcar Cavalcade has quickly become one of the country's leading Concours events featuring the most coveted of vintage and modern automobiles.

Unique to this Concours is the exhibition of vehicles from the dawn of motoring to the most advanced hypercars in the world, allowing all to immerse in the art and evolution of the automobile in unprecedented ways.

The cars compete in atypical classes and are judged by an A-list panel of experts, celebrities, VIP's and athletes – adding to the star power already on the field from the cars.

In addition, all attendees enjoy access to the Motorcar Cavalcade all-inclusive garden party which includes gourmet culinary pavilions, decadent desserts, fine wines, specialty cocktails, champagne and more—throughout the Concours day.

The event delivers a never-before-seen collection of extraordinary vehicles; a palette of unique design, astonishing engineering and exquisite style all brought together in a tête-à-tête display of history, art, culture and beauty in a chic all-inclusive garden party setting.

To learn more about the event or purchase a ticket, visit www.motorcarcavalcade.com. For a limited time, early ticket pricing is available for $375.

About Motorcar Cavalcade

Established in 2021, Motorcar Cavalcade is a celebration of the art and evolution of the automobile and a desire for the people that love them to share their automotive passions with others. Cars are the stars, but the entrants, judges, guests, and media share the spotlight in a chic garden party where fashion, style, cuisine and camaraderie set the backdrop for a day to be remembered.

www.motorcarcavalcade.com | Instagram: @MotorcarCavalcade
Facebook | Youtube

SOURCE Motorcar Cavalcade

