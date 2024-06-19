MOTORCAR CAVALCADE RETURNS FOR ITS FOURTH YEAR - UNVEILING ICONIC CARS, CELEBRITY JUDGES & UNPARALLELED EXPERIENCES

MIAMI, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- February 2, 2025 promises to be an unrivaled day as this year's edition of Motorcar Cavalcade, the prestigious event that captivates automobile enthusiasts and aficionados of luxury experiences worldwide, is set to accelerate for its fourth year. With its spectacular showcase of rare, remarkable, and historic automobiles, the lush fairway of the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort's golf course, will once again serve as the stunning backdrop for this automotive extravaganza, creating an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication.

Building on the success of previous years, Motorcar Cavalcade 2025 continues to redefine the automotive event landscape by presenting a mesmerizing collection of vehicles in the style of a grand garden party. Featuring live performances, carefully curated culinary experiences, and bespoke cocktails unique to the event, guests will delight in a day on the Show Field, exploring unparalleled lifestyle and luxury.

The event, scheduled for February 2nd, will feature a lineup of esteemed celebrity judges, notable guests and a diverse array of automobiles, ranging from iconic vintage classics to cutting-edge modern exotics.

Jason Wenig, Co-Executive Director of Motorcar Cavalcade, expresses his excitement about this year's event. "Building on the success of previous years, we are elated to present Motorcar Cavalcade 2025 with our extraordinary Judging group, spectacular cars and the elevated surprises we have planned for this year. There is a lot of exciting news to come - stay tuned!"

Limited early bird tickets will be available to the general public for $395 and provide access to the Motorcar Cavalcade all-inclusive garden party, which includes gourmet culinary pavilions, decadent desserts, fine wines, specialty cocktails, champagne, and more—all available throughout the Concours day.

For more information and updates, visit http://www.motorcarcavalcade.com.

ABOUT MOTORCAR CAVALCADE:

Established in 2021, Motorcar Cavalcade is a celebration of the art and evolution of the automobile, bringing together enthusiasts, entrants, judges, guests, and media in a chic garden party setting. Over 200 classic and modern cars compete for prized trophies in 16 atypical classes, showcasing their excellence in design and technology features from the dawn of motoring to the most advanced hypercars in the world.

