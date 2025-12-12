MotorCity Racing Acquired; Joins META's LLama Startup AI Program

Interested parties are encouraged to explore the official META Corporation announcement regarding the LLama Startup AI program for additional details on this exciting partnership. Please visit Meta to learn more.

"Becoming an inaugural member of META Corporation's LLama Startup AI program this year was a monumental step for MotorCity Dark Horse Racing. This collaboration allowed us to integrate cutting-edge AI technologies into and fine tune our models." As Founder Chris Swartout explains, this provided "a significant competitive edge both on and off the track as we innovated and strive for excellence in motorsports."

The collaboration with META Corporation's LLama Startup AI program further solidified MotorCity Dark Horse Racing's commitment to innovation. META provided access to their AI engineers, cutting-edge AI technologies, and road maps, their models were then fine tuned with existing data to optimize racing strategies, enhance vehicle performance, improve overall team safety, predict correct tire compounds for track and reduce lap times.

MotorCity Dark Horse Racing's entry into the META Corporation's LLama Startup AI program highlights the company's dedication to leveraging advanced technologies and the future of motorsports with:

AI-Driven Optimization: Utilizing AI to analyze racing data and improve vehicle setup.

Predictive Analytics: Employing AI to forecast race conditions and adjust strategies accordingly.

Enhanced Team Collaboration: Implementing AI tools to facilitate better communication and decision-making within the team.

We want to thank all the collaborative team at META for their tremendous support at the LLama Startup AI program which offered numerous benefits, including:

Access to advanced AI tools and resources.

Opportunities for collaboration with other innovative startups.

Support from META's team of AI experts.

Increased visibility within the tech and AI community.

https://ai.meta.com/blog/llama-startup-program-first-cohort/

