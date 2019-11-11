Motorcoach Country Club in Indio, California, Wins USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Award for Best Luxury RV Resort

INDIO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorcoach Country Club, located in Indio, California, has been voted the Number One Luxury RV Resort in the country by the readers of USA Today and 10Best.com. Located in the famous Palm Springs resort area and just east of La Quinta and Indian Wells lives a resort community known for its breathtaking beauty. Motorcoach Country Club offers majestic views in every direction from your choice of three unique styles of lots. Motorcoach Country Club accommodates Class "A" Motorhomes. The award announced by USA Today's 10Best confirms the resort's status as the "Number One Luxury RV Resort in the USA".

"This is an amazing honor for us," said Paul Johnson, General Manager of Motorcoach Country Club. "Being voted number one is outstanding. Being voted number one by guests, members and USA Today readers is a massive compliment. I'm very proud of our entire team that works hard to deliver a 5-star experience every single day to our members and guests alike."

Motorcoach Country Club has all the amenities you'd expect to find at a 5-star resort and more. The resort is built around an amazing golf course and almost 2 miles of navigable waterways suitable for boating. Many of the motorcoach sites have private boat docks, swimming pools, spas, fireplaces, fully developed shade structures with kitchens, outdoor living rooms and much more. There are daily fitness and social activities, as well as a world-class restaurant on the grounds. A clubhouse, fitness center, amazing grounds and much, much more make this America's number one motorcoach and RV resort.

The 10Best.com/USA Today award is a readers' poll of the best in the USA. Each subject is chosen by the editors. The top candidates are chosen by committee, giving the readers a huge number of options from across the country. Readers have 28 days to vote but can only vote once per day in each category. The final winner is tallied and announced by the 10Best staff via their website and the USA Today website.

