Motorcycle Accessories Market in Europe 2023, USD 613.14 million Incremental Growth is Expected During 2023 to 2028, The security and anti-theft devices in motorcycles to Boost Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle accessories market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 613.14 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. The security and anti-theft devices in motorcycles are one of the key factors driving the growth. The theft concerns prompt riders to invest in anti-theft devices, that act as deterrents and offer peace of mind. Expensive models, especially in urban areas with limited secure parking, drive owners to secure their significant financial investments. GPS-enabled devices add real-time tracking capabilities, enhancing security measures against unauthorized access. Request a Free sample report
Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Aftermarket and OEM) and product (Protective gear, Frames and fittings, Electrical and electronics, and Others).
- The aftermarket segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The aftermarket plays a crucial role in the accessory industry, offering products not originally included by manufacturers. Aftermarket accessories provide riders with opportunities for self-expression, offering a wide range from performance enhancements to aesthetic modifications and functional upgrades. This diversity addresses the diverse needs and preferences of motorcycle enthusiasts.
- The high demand for navigation systems in motorcycles.is a primary trend shaping growth.
Counterfeit products of motorcycle accessories are one of the key challenges hindering growth.
Enhancing Motorcycle Riding Experience with Essential Accessories
Motorcycle accessories offer a range of benefits to riders, enhancing safety, comfort, and convenience. Helmets, jackets, gloves, and riding boots provide crucial protection in the event of a crash, while pants and protective gear offer additional safety. These exhausts, handlebars, mirrors, and lights contribute to improved performance and visibility, enhancing the overall riding experience. Windshields, saddlebags, and tank bags add convenience by providing storage space for belongings during rides. These covers protect bikes from the elements when not in use, while GPS systems and Bluetooth communication systems offer navigation and connectivity options. Riding glasses and knee sliders enhance comfort and performance, and backrests provide support during long rides. Motorcycle alarms, heated grips, phone mounts, and rain gear further enhance safety, comfort, and convenience. Additionally, maintenance tools, rider apparel, motorcycle luggage, bike stands, bike covers, brake pads, motorcycle batteries, and exhaust systems contribute to the overall maintenance and customization of motorcycles.
What are the key data covered in this Motorcycle Accessories Market In Europe report?
- CAGR during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2024 and 2028
- Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the industry across Europe
- A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the Motorcycle Accessories Market In European companies
