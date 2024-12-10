Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market: 31% of Growth to Originate from Europe, with AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global motorcycle airbag jacket market size is estimated to grow by USD 193.3 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.41% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global motorcycle airbag jacket market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Airbag vest and Airbag jacket), Type (Cord and Cordless), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Ixon.com, AIRVEST, Alpinestars USA Inc., Autoliv Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Helite Moto, Helite Sarl, HIT AIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., PIERER Mobility AG, Point Two Air Vests USA, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Ubuy Co, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Klim, CLOVER IT S.r.l., RST Moto, Spidi, GIMOTO SRL, Moto-Air, Mugen Denko Co., Ltd., Alpinestars, Furygan, Dainese S.p.A., Helite Moto, Tucano Urbano, Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, Air-Vest, Bering Moto, DPI Safety Regions Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. Europe - Europe is estimated to contribute 31%. To the growth of the global market. The Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market in Western Europe is experiencing significant growth due to the high production and sales of motorcycles in the region. Advanced integrated airbag systems in jackets, offering safety and comfort, are witnessing high penetration rates in developed motorcycle markets like Western Europe. European authorities prioritize vehicle safety and aim to reduce fatigue-related accidents by promoting safety technologies, such as airbag jackets and collision avoidance sensors, through upgraded safety regulations in the motorcycle sector. Notable European motorcycle Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Benelli QJ (Benelli), Ducati Motor Holding Spa (Ducati), and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW Motorrad) contribute to the market's growth by introducing innovative safety solutions.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Airbag vest

1.2 Airbag jacket Type 2.1 Cord

2.2 Cordless Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Motorcycle airbag jackets are protective vests designed to shield riders from chest and back injuries during accidents. These vests, which can be worn under or over clothing, offer superior comfort with a padded interior and hard, abrasion-resistant exterior. Advanced models, such as those from HELITE and Ixon, integrate airbags for enhanced protection. HELITE's airbag vests feature a mechanical trigger system, rapid inflation and deflation technology, optimally designed CO2 canister, and reusability. Ixon's IX Airbag U3 is a slim, breathable layer worn under jackets with inflatable protectors for the back, neck, collarbones, thorax, and abdomen. Both companies' vests use electronic sensors to detect falls and deploy airbags within 55 milliseconds for instant protection. Strategic collaborations between manufacturers are driving innovation in the airbag vest market, ensuring customized protection and growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Motorcycle Airbag Jacket market is a niche segment of protective gear that utilizes advanced safety systems to enhance rider safety. Components of these jackets include airbag modules, inflators, sensors, and coating for waterproofing. Sales channels include racing associations, bike taxi services, and direct-to-consumer. Fabric types range from leather to textiles, with self-contained airbag jackets gaining popularity. Airbag vests and jeans are also available. The market growth is driven by increasing road accidents, living standards, and sports bike usage. Customization and manufacturing processes involve electronics and software, with potential software failures being a concern. Initial investment costs are high, but the advanced safety features offer significant impact protection and driver assistance. Collision sensors provide real-time input, ensuring timely inflation. Overall, motorcycle airbag jackets represent a significant advancement in protective gear for riders.

Market Overview

The motorcycle airbag market is a rapidly growing segment of the motorbike safety industry. Motorcycle airbag systems are composed of various components including airbag modules, inflators, sensors, and fabric types. The airbag module houses the airbag and inflation system, while the inflator rapidly inflates the airbag upon collision. Sensors detect the impact and trigger the inflation process. Airbag jackets and vests are popular protective gears in this market, with self-contained airbag jackets offering added convenience. Racing associations and road accidents have driven the demand for advanced safety systems in motorcycle riding. However, software failures and initial investment costs remain challenges. Motorcycle airbag technology is not limited to jackets and vests, with airbag jeans and motorbike technology also incorporating this safety feature. The market caters to various motorcycle users, from young people and sports bike users to the elderly and bike taxi services. Customization and manufacturing processes are essential in designing airbag jackets and vests. Electronics, safety features, and driver assistance are key technology areas. Living standards and driving experience influence the demand for motorcycle airbag systems. Motorbike technology, collision detection, and automated braking are critical aspects of the automotive supply chain. GPS, connected bikes, and AI technologies are emerging trends. Skilled riders and untrained riders alike benefit from the impact protection offered by motorcycle airbag systems. Despite software bugs and manufacturer issues, the future of motorcycle airbag systems looks promising.

