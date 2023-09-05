Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market is to grow by USD 161.75 million from 2022 to 2027 | Europe to contribute 33% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle airbag jacket market is estimated to grow by USD 161.75 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.67%. Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is driven by high production and sales in the region. Airbag jackets are being widely adopted in advanced markets of the region, which support vehicle safety and reduce accidents due to fatigue. Safety rules are enforced by European authorities and riders are encouraged to use advanced safety technologies such as smart sensors and airbag jackets. In the region, leading OEMs of premium bikes such as Benelli, Ducati, and BMW Motorrad offer a variety of models to be ridden for on-roads or trails. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The motorcycle airbag jacket market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The introduction of airbags as a product differentiator is a key factor driving market growth. For the established players on the market, premium motorcycle production has turned out to be a profitable venture. New players looking for a chance in countries such as India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Mexico have benefited from the growing demand for luxury motorcycles. Moreover, it is considered a distinguishing feature that some premium motorcycle manufacturers are offering Airbag jackets. In addition, the development of advanced airbag jackets has been forecast to be stimulated by greater cooperation between motorcycle OEMs and airbag jacket producers such as Autoliv. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend - The growing popularity of long-distance motorcycle trips is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - Limited customer awareness is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The motorcycle airbag jacket market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Access Equip Motos France, AIRVEST, Alpinestars USA Inc., Autoliv Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, Ducati Motor Holding Spa, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Helite Moto, Helite Sarl, HIT AIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., PIERER Mobility AG, Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Ubuy Co W.L.L.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (airbag vest and airbag jacket), type (cord and cordless), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The airbag vest segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. The vests are designed with the objective of providing protection on the rider's chest and back when they are wearing them over their shoulders. Most protective clothing has a strengthened interior and an extremely hard abrasion-resistant outer core so that it can be worn under the jacket or shirt or over the sweatshirt. In addition, intelligent features, collecting data, and optimizing measurements for personalized protection are provided by technologically advanced airbag vests. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 161.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.14 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Access Equip Motos France, AIRVEST, Alpinestars USA Inc., Autoliv Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, Ducati Motor Holding Spa, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Helite Moto, Helite Sarl, HIT AIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., PIERER Mobility AG, Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Ubuy Co W.L.L Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

