Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market size is set to grow by USD 193.3 million from 2024-2028, High adoption rate of protective gear to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motorcycle airbag jacket market size is estimated to grow by USD 193.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.41% during the forecast period. High adoption rate of protective gear is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of self-contained airbag jackets. However, high purchasing cost limits adoption poses a challenge. Key market players include Ixon.com, AIRVEST, Alpinestars USA Inc., Autoliv Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Helite Moto, Helite Sarl, HIT AIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., PIERER Mobility AG, Point Two Air Vests USA, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Ubuy Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global motorcycle airbag jacket market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Airbag vest and Airbag jacket), Type (Cord and Cordless), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ixon.com, AIRVEST, Alpinestars USA Inc., Autoliv Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Helite Moto, Helite Sarl, HIT AIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., PIERER Mobility AG, Point Two Air Vests USA, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Ubuy Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Motorcycle airbag jackets have evolved with the integration of sensors within the jacket, eliminating the need for bike installation. Alpinestars' Tech-Air system is weatherproof, independent, and offers instantaneous protection during crashes. Its quick detection and inflation time make it valuable in high-velocity sports. This advanced technology is expected to enhance motorcycle rider safety and significantly grow the motorcycle airbag jacket market.

The Motorcycle Airbag Jacket market is experiencing significant growth with the integration of advanced safety technologies. These jackets, equipped with airbags, are becoming increasingly popular among motorcycle riders due to their ability to provide enhanced protection in the event of a crash. The software technology used in these jackets is crucial for detecting falls and deploying the airbag in a timely manner. The convenience of motorcycle-specific designs and the comfort of modular components are also key factors driving the market. Additionally, the increasing awareness of road safety and the availability of various models at affordable prices are contributing to the trend.

Market Challenges

Motorcycle airbag jackets offer crucial protection against upper torso injuries, yet their high price point, around USD3,000 compared to USD450 for a regular leather jacket, limits their widespread adoption. The absence of global standards and the need for manufacturers to comply with various regional regulations increase production costs, further hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The Motorcycle Airbag Jacket market faces several challenges. Components such as sensors, electronics, and airbags require advanced technology. Costing is a significant challenge as these technologies are expensive. Safety standards and regulations also pose challenges in design and manufacturing. Additionally, consumer acceptance and awareness of motorcycle airbag jackets are relatively low. The market is competitive with established players and new entrants constantly emerging. Collaborations and partnerships are essential to overcome these challenges and drive innovation in the Motorcycle Airbag Jacket industry.

Segment Overview

This motorcycle airbag jacket market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Airbag vest

1.2 Airbag jacket Type 2.1 Cord

2.2 Cordless Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Airbag vest- The Motorcycle Airbag Jacket market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness and prioritization of safety. These innovative jackets offer enhanced protection through inflatable airbags, deployed upon impact. Manufacturers continue to invest in research and development to improve functionality and design. The market is expected to expand, driven by rising motorcycle sales and growing demand for advanced safety technologies.

Research Analysis

The Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market encompasses the sales of advanced safety systems for motorcycle riders. Components such as airbag modules, inflators, and sensors are integral to these jackets and vests. Racing associations and bike taxi services have been significant sales channels for these protective gears. Fabric type plays a crucial role in ensuring impact protection during collisions. Self-contained airbag jackets and vests have gained popularity due to their ability to deploy independently. Software failures in automotive electronics can pose challenges in the manufacturing processes. Airbag jeans and vests offer customization options for sports bike users. Initial investment costs for these safety systems may be high, but the potential for saving lives makes them a worthwhile investment. Sensor inputs from collision detection systems are essential for the proper functioning of airbag modules. Living standards and driver assistance are emerging trends in the motorcycle airbag jacket market.

Market Research Overview

The Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market represents a significant advancement in motorcycle safety technology. These innovative garments integrate airbag systems designed to protect riders from various impacts. The components include sensors, electronics, and airbags, all activated by specific conditions such as sudden deceleration or impact. Materials used in their construction range from high-performance textiles to advanced polymers, ensuring both safety and comfort. The market for Motorcycle Airbag Jackets is driven by increasing consumer awareness of road safety and the desire for advanced protective gear. Additionally, regulatory initiatives and technological advancements continue to fuel market growth. The market encompasses various types of Motorcycle Airbag Jackets, including those with back protectors, chest protectors, and full-body coverage.

