Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market to Grow by USD 193.3 Million (2024-2028), Driven by High Adoption of Protective Gear, with AI Redefining Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global motorcycle airbag jacket market size is estimated to grow by USD 193.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.41% during the forecast period. High adoption rate of protective gear is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of self-contained airbag jackets. However, high purchasing cost limits adoption poses a challenge.Key market players include Ixon.com, AIRVEST, Alpinestars USA Inc., Autoliv Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Helite Moto, Helite Sarl, HIT AIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., PIERER Mobility AG, Point Two Air Vests USA, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Ubay Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global motorcycle airbag jacket market 2024-2028

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.41% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 193.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Ixon.com, AIRVEST, Alpinestars USA Inc., Autoliv Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Helite Moto, Helite Sarl, HIT AIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., PIERER Mobility AG, Point Two Air Vests USA, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Ubuy Co.

Market Driver

The motorcycle airbag market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety systems. Components like airbag modules, inflators, and sensors are key parts of motorcycle airbag systems. Coating technology and self-contained airbag jackets enhance protection. Sales channels include racing associations, bike taxi services, and motorbike manufacturers. Fabric types vary from jackets to vests, airbag jeans, and even waist protectors. Motorcycle airbag systems provide impact protection for shoulders, chest, and waist areas. The market caters to various user groups, including young people, elderly, and sports bike users. Customization and manufacturing processes involve electronics and designing. Safety features include collision detection, automated braking, and driver assistance. The initial investment cost may be high, but the benefits of advanced safety outweigh the expense. Despite software failures, motorcycle airbag systems offer a safer driving experience with features like music controls, navigation, hands-free calls, and messages. The automotive supply chain plays a crucial role in the manufacturing and distribution of motorcycle airbag systems. Motorbike technology continues to evolve with AI technologies and connected bikes. Ultimately, motorcycle airbag systems are essential protective gears for skilled and untrained riders alike.

Motorcycle airbag jackets have evolved with advanced technology, moving from reliance on sensors mounted on motorcycles to integrated sensors within the jacket. Autoliv, a leading motorcycle airbag jacket manufacturer, has innovated this technology by incorporating sensors directly into the jacket. This development eliminates the need for installing sensors on specific areas of the bike, saving both cost and time. The Tech-Air street airbag system by Alpinestars is an independent system, featuring a weatherproof ECU in a durable, water-resistant casing. This system offers instantaneous, high-pressure inflation, shielding the chest, shoulders, and waist in the event of a crash. These advancements in motorcycle airbag jacket technology provide riders with enhanced safety and convenience.

Market Challenges

The motorcycle airbag market is growing due to increasing demand for advanced safety systems. Components like airbag modules, inflators, and sensors are crucial. Coating technology and fabric type are essential for durability and comfort. Sales channels include racing associations, bike taxi services, and motorbike manufacturers. Airbag jackets and vests protect shoulders, chest, and waist in collisions. Self-contained airbag jackets offer convenience, but software failures can pose challenges. Initial investment cost is high, but protective gears save lives. Young people and elderly are key consumers. Motorcycle technology, living standards, and driver assistance are driving factors. Customization, manufacturing processes, and electronics are important in designing. Safety features like collision detection, automated braking, and impact protection use AI technologies. Motorbikes are a popular conveyance option for sports bike users, cruiser bikes, and touring bikes. GPS, connected bikes, and hands-free calls enhance the driving experience. However, software bugs and automotive supply chain disruptions can impact sales.

Motorcycle airbag jackets offer enhanced protection to riders against upper torso injuries during accidents. However, their high price point, with an average cost of USD3,000 compared to a standard leather jacket at USD450 , restricts their widespread adoption. Airbag jacket manufacturers aim to showcase advanced protection technology, but this pricing strategy may limit their market reach. Despite the potential benefits, the significant price difference hinders the appeal of motorcycle airbag jackets to a larger consumer base.

Segment Overview

This motorcycle airbag jacket market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Airbag vest

1.2 Airbag jacket Type 2.1 Cord

2.2 Cordless Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Airbag vest- Motorcycle airbag jackets are protective vests designed to shield riders from chest and back injuries during accidents. These vests, which can be worn under or over clothing, offer superior comfort with a padded interior and hard, abrasion-resistant exterior. Advanced models, such as those from HELITE and Ixon, integrate airbags for enhanced protection. HELITE's airbag vests feature a mechanical trigger system, rapid inflation and deflation technology, optimally designed CO2 canister, and reusability. Ixon's IX Airbag U3 is a slim, breathable layer worn under jackets with inflatable protectors for the back, neck, collarbones, thorax, and abdomen. Both companies' vests use electronic sensors to detect falls and deploy airbags within 55 milliseconds for instant protection. Strategic collaborations between manufacturers are driving innovation in the airbag vest market, ensuring customized protection and growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Motorcycle Airbag Jacket market is a niche segment of protective gear that utilizes advanced safety systems to enhance rider safety. Components of these jackets include airbag modules, inflators, sensors, and coating for waterproofing. Sales channels include racing associations, bike taxi services, and direct-to-consumer. Fabric types range from leather to textiles, with self-contained airbag jackets gaining popularity. Airbag vests and jeans are also available. The market growth is driven by increasing road accidents, living standards, and sports bike usage. Customization and manufacturing processes involve electronics and software, with potential software failures being a concern. Initial investment costs are high, but the advanced safety features offer significant impact protection and driver assistance. Collision sensors provide real-time input, ensuring timely inflation. Overall, motorcycle airbag jackets represent a significant advancement in protective gear for riders.

Market Research Overview

The motorcycle airbag market is a rapidly growing segment of the motorbike safety industry. Motorcycle airbag systems are composed of various components including airbag modules, inflators, sensors, and fabric types. The airbag module houses the airbag and inflation system, while the inflator rapidly inflates the airbag upon collision. Sensors detect the impact and trigger the inflation process. Airbag jackets and vests are popular protective gears in this market, with self-contained airbag jackets offering added convenience. Racing associations and road accidents have driven the demand for advanced safety systems in motorcycle riding. However, software failures and initial investment costs remain challenges. Motorcycle airbag technology is not limited to jackets and vests, with airbag jeans and motorbike technology also incorporating this safety feature. The market caters to various motorcycle users, from young people and sports bike users to the elderly and bike taxi services. Customization and manufacturing processes are essential in designing airbag jackets and vests. Electronics, safety features, and driver assistance are key technology areas. Living standards and driving experience influence the demand for motorcycle airbag systems. Motorbike technology, collision detection, and automated braking are critical aspects of the automotive supply chain. GPS, connected bikes, and AI technologies are emerging trends. Skilled riders and untrained riders alike benefit from the impact protection offered by motorcycle airbag systems. Despite software bugs and manufacturer issues, the future of motorcycle airbag systems looks promising.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Airbag Vest



Airbag Jacket

Type

Cord



Cordless

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

