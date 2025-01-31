Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market to Grow by USD 246.8 Million (2025-2029), Rising Adoption of Protective Gear Boosting Growth, Report on AI's Impact - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global motorcycle airbag jacket market size is estimated to grow by USD 246.8 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 16.9% during the forecast period. High adoption rate of protective gear is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of self-contained airbag jackets. However, high purchasing cost limits adoption poses a challenge. Key market players include AIRVEST, Alpinestars USA Inc., Autoliv Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Helite Moto, Helite Sarl, Ixon.com, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., PIERER Mobility AG, Point Two Air Vests USA, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Ubuy Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2025-2029

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.9% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 246.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, Japan, Italy, Canada, China, India, and Brazil Key companies profiled AIRVEST, Alpinestars USA Inc., Autoliv Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Helite Moto, Helite Sarl, Ixon.com, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., PIERER Mobility AG, Point Two Air Vests USA, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Ubuy Co.

Market Driver

The motorcycle airbag market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety systems. Components like airbag modules, inflators, and sensors are key elements of motorcycle airbag systems. Coating technology and fabric type are essential factors in the manufacturing process. Sales channels include racing associations, bike taxi services, and individual consumers. Airbag jackets and vests protect the shoulders, chest, and waist during collisions. Self-contained airbag jackets offer convenience and customization. However, initial investment costs and potential software failures are challenges. Protective gears remain a priority for motorbike technology as living standards rise and young people and elderly users seek enhanced safety features. Motorcycle airbag systems integrate with GPS, navigation, hands-free calls, messages, and automotive software failure detection. Manufacturers focus on designing, electronics, and driver assistance systems, ensuring impact protection using space-grade materials and sensors and devices. Motorbike technology continues to evolve, offering automated braking, collision detection, and AI technologies for a safer driving experience.

Motorcycle airbag jackets have evolved with advancements in technology, moving from dependence on vehicle sensors to integrated jacket sensors. Autoliv, a leading motorcycle airbag jacket manufacturer, has innovated by incorporating sensors within the jacket, eliminating the need for bike installation. Alpinestars' Tech-Air Street airbag system showcases this progression. Its weatherproof ECU, protected by a durable and water-resistant casing, ensures the system's functionality in all conditions. Being an independent system, it eliminates installation-to-bike requirements, reducing costs and time delays. In the event of a crash, the system offers instantaneous, high-pressure inflation, safeguarding the chest, shoulders, and waist.

Market Challenges

The motorcycle airbag market is gaining traction as riders seek advanced safety systems for their two-wheelers. Components like airbag modules, inflators, and sensors are key to these systems. Coating technology and fabric type are essential considerations for the durability and effectiveness of airbag jackets and vests. Sales channels include racing associations, bike taxi services, and motorbike technology retailers. Motorcycle airbag systems offer impact protection for shoulders, chest, and waist. Self-contained airbag jackets address software failures, a common challenge. Initial investment cost is a barrier for some, but the benefits of protective gears outweigh the expense. Motorcycle airbag jeans and vests cater to various riding styles and preferences. Technology advancements include AI technologies, driver assistance, and collision detection. The market faces challenges such as sensor inputs, automotive software failure, and collision detection in the automotive supply chain. Motorcycle users, including young people, elderly, and sports bike users, benefit from customization and manufacturing processes that prioritize safety features.

Motorcycle airbag jackets offer enhanced safety for riders by shielding them from severe upper body injuries during accidents. However, the high price point of these jackets, which can range from USD3,000 to contrasting USD450 for a regular leather jacket, has restricted their market penetration. This significant pricing disparity may deter potential buyers, limiting the appeal of motorcycle airbag jackets to a niche market. Manufacturers' focus on showcasing the advanced protection technology integrated into these jackets has not yet translated into mass adoption.

Segment Overview

This motorcycle airbag jacket market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Airbag vest

1.2 Airbag jacket Type 2.1 Cord

2.2 Cordless Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Coating Fabric Type

1.1 Airbag vest- Motorcycle airbag vests are protective garments designed to provide chest and back protection for riders. These vests, which can be worn under or over other clothing, feature a padded interior and a hard, abrasion-resistant exterior. Advanced models, such as those from HELITE and Ixon, incorporate airbags for enhanced safety. HELITE's airbag vests offer a mechanical trigger system, superior comfort, rapid inflation time, and gradual deflation technology. Ixon's IX Airbag U3 is a slim, breathable vest with inflatable protectors for the back, neck, collarbones, thorax, and abdomen. Both brands use advanced technology, including electronic In and Box systems, for optimal protection and customization. Strategic collaborations between airbag vest manufacturers are driving market growth, making this segment an exciting area for innovation and development.

Research Analysis

The Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market is a rapidly growing segment of the motorcycle safety industry. These innovative protective gears utilize advanced safety systems, including components such as airbag modules, inflators, sensors, and coating, to provide riders with an additional layer of protection in the event of a collision. The sales channel for airbag jackets and vests includes racing associations, bike taxi services, and individual consumers. Fabric type plays a crucial role in the market, with manufacturers exploring various options such as leather and textile. Self-contained airbag jackets offer the convenience of a standalone airbag system, while airbag vests can be integrated with existing protective gears. Road accidents and the increasing demand for advanced safety features have driven the market growth. However, challenges such as software failures and initial investment costs remain. Customization and manufacturing processes using electronics and driver assistance systems are key trends. Impact protection and collision sensors are essential features, while airbag jeans and living standards continue to influence consumer preferences. Sports bike users and racing associations are major market segments.

Market Research Overview

The Motorcycle airbag market is a rapidly growing segment of the motorbike safety industry, offering advanced safety systems to riders. Components of motorcycle airbag systems include the airbag module, inflator, sensors, and fabric type. Self-contained airbag jackets and vests are popular choices, providing impact protection for the shoulders, chest, and waist. Racing associations and road accidents have fueled the demand for these advanced safety systems. Motorcycle airbag technology utilizes sensors and devices to detect collisions and deploy the airbags. Softwares failures, initial investment costs, and sensor inputs are key considerations for potential buyers. Protective gears, bike taxi services, and various motorbike types such as sports bikes, cruiser bikes, and touring bikes, all benefit from this technology. Customization, manufacturing processes, and designing are essential aspects of motorcycle airbag jackets and vests. Electronics, safety features, driver assistance, and impact protection are all crucial elements of the motorcycle airbag system. Space-grade materials and AI technologies enhance the driving experience, offering features like music controls, navigation, hands-free calls, messages, and automotive software failure detection. Collision detection, automated braking, and software bugs are ongoing challenges in the motorcycle airbag market. The automotive supply chain, including manufacturers, plays a significant role in the production and distribution of these safety systems. Skilled riders and untrained riders alike can benefit from the enhanced safety provided by motorcycle airbag jackets and vests.

