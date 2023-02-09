Motorcycle apparel market size to grow by USD 501.98 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motorcycle apparel market size is estimated to increase by USD 501.98 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.62%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Motorcycle apparel market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Apparel Market 2023-2027

AGV Sports Group Inc. - The company offers motorcycle apparel such as hoodies, jackets, caps, T shirts, denim shirts, and pants.

The company offers motorcycle apparel such as hoodies, jackets, caps, T shirts, denim shirts, and pants. Alpinestars USA Inc. - The company offers motorcycle apparel such as jackets, jerseys, gloves, and pants.

The company offers motorcycle apparel such as jackets, jerseys, gloves, and pants. Dainese Spa - The company offers motorcycle apparel such as hoodies, football uniforms, polo shirts, jackets, track suits, and T shirts.

The company offers motorcycle apparel such as hoodies, football uniforms, polo shirts, jackets, track suits, and T shirts. Dunham Athleisure Corp. - The company offers motorcycle apparel such as jerseys, pants, hoodies, caps, and gloves.

Vendor landscape –

The global motorcycle apparel market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer motorcycle apparel in the market are Dragon Rider, AGV Sports Group Inc., Alpinestars USA Inc., Dainese Spa, Dunham Athleisure Corp., Eicher Motors Ltd., FLY Racing, FOX Head Inc., Furstgear, HKM Sports Equipment GmbH, Khivraj Motors, KIDO Sports Co. Ltd., KUSHITANI Co. Ltd., LeMans Corp., Polaris Inc., RYNOX GEARS, Spartan ProGear Co., SULLIVANS Inc., Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd., and ZEUS MOTORCYCLE GEAR and others.

The global motorcycle apparel market includes well-established players that manufacture motorcycle rider accessories. Manufacturers are working on enhancing the quality and durability of the products for customers. In addition, prominent vendors are focusing on developing smart accessories for modern motorcycles. Such factors are expected to intensify the competition among vendors in the global motorcycle apparel market during the forecast period.

Motorcycle apparel market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Motorcycle apparel market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (road motorcycle apparel and off-road motorcycle apparel) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The road motorcycle apparel segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes full-body suits, jackets, jerseys, pants, socks, and vests. Road motorcycle apparel is used by professional riders. Factors such as the increase in the adoption of motorcycles for commuting, expeditions and long trips, and motorcycle sports are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global motorcycle apparel market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global motorcycle apparel market.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region that offers significant growth opportunities to vendors. The rising household final consumption, which is driven by the growing disposable income in the region, has increased the spending power of the population. This, in turn, will accelerate the demand for motorcycles as well as motorcycle apparel. The US is a major contributor to the market in North America .

Motorcycle apparel market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The increasing number of road accidents is driving the market growth. The deterioration in road transport infrastructure and the rising number of automobiles plying on roads have increased the number of road accidents. The growing awareness about road accidents is encouraging people to purchase motorcycle apparel and add-on accessories, such as visors and helmet displays. These factors have accelerated the adoption of motorcycle apparel, which, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing popularity of smart helmets is a key trend in the market. Advances in smart technology and increasing consumer awareness are driving the demand for smart products such as smart helmets. Some of the features of smart helmets include advanced noise control, audio multitasking, integrated camera, Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, and others. In addition, these helmets are comfortable to wear and easily portable. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuations in raw material prices are challenging the market growth. Motorcycle apparel such as helmets, suits, knee guards, elbow guards, and boots are made from several raw materials. However, the prices of these materials fluctuate with the changes in petroleum prices. Their procurement also includes add-on costs for transportation and other necessary services. As the market is highly competitive, it restricts vendors from increasing the price of end products, which reduces their profit margin. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this motorcycle apparel market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the motorcycle apparel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the motorcycle apparel market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the motorcycle apparel market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle apparel market vendors

The motorcycle rider accessories market size is expected to increase by USD 2.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%.

