Motorcycle Batteries Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% by 2025, Evolving Opportunities with Berkshire Hathaway Inc & Robert Bosch GmbH - Technavio

Aug 03, 2022, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle batteries market size is set to grow by 8.21 million units from 2020 to 2025, and register a CAGR of 4.16%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Technavio categorizes the motorcycle batteries market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the motorcycle batteries market during the forecast period.
Motorcycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Motorcycle Batteries Market size
- Motorcycle Batteries Market trends
- Motorcycle Batteries Market industry analysis
Motorcycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The motorcycle batteries market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BS-Battery, Clarios, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers DURACELL motorcycle battery-ETX20L and CYL10008 Duracell ultra 20HL-BS AGM Black Case Battery for motorcycles, under its subsidiary.
Motorcycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics
- Drivers - The cost advantage of lead-acid batteries over lithium-ion batteries, increasing demand for motorcycles in developing countries & the growth in the use of lithium batteries in motorcycles will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges - The OEMs losing revenue and brand reputation due to counterfeit products is a major challenge for the global motorcycle batteries market growth.
Motorcycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- Lead-acid Batteries
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the motorcycle batteries market size and actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.
Motorcycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle batteries market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the motorcycle batteries market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the motorcycle batteries market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle batteries market vendors
The competitive scenario provided in the Motorcycle Batteries Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Motorcycle Batteries Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
8.21 million units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.14
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 85%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, US, and Vietnam
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BS-Battery, Clarios, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Schneider Electric SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 18: Lead-acid batteries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 20: Lithium-ion batteries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 BS-Battery
- Exhibit 47: BS-Battery - Overview
- Exhibit 48: BS-Battery - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: BS-Battery - Key offerings
- 10.5 Clarios
- Exhibit 50: Clarios - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Clarios - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Clarios - Key offerings
- 10.6 EnerSys
- Exhibit 53: EnerSys - Overview
- Exhibit 54: EnerSys - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: EnerSys - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: EnerSys - Segment focus
- 10.7 Exide Technologies
- 10.8 GS Yuasa Corp.
- Exhibit 61: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 65: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Leoch International Technology Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Leoch International Technology Ltd - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 74: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 77: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.12 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 79: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: ?Schneider Electric SE Key news
- Exhibit 82: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
