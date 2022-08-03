Motorcycle Batteries Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% by 2025, Evolving Opportunities with Berkshire Hathaway Inc & Robert Bosch GmbH - Technavio

Motorcycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Motorcycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The motorcycle batteries market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BS-Battery, Clarios, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers DURACELL motorcycle battery-ETX20L and CYL10008 Duracell ultra 20HL-BS AGM Black Case Battery for motorcycles, under its subsidiary.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers DURACELL motorcycle battery-ETX20L and CYL10008 Duracell ultra 20HL-BS AGM Black Case Battery for motorcycles, under its subsidiary.

Motorcycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The cost advantage of lead-acid batteries over lithium-ion batteries, increasing demand for motorcycles in developing countries & the growth in the use of lithium batteries in motorcycles will offer immense growth opportunities.

The cost advantage of lead-acid batteries over lithium-ion batteries, increasing demand for motorcycles in developing countries & the growth in the use of lithium batteries in motorcycles will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges - The OEMs losing revenue and brand reputation due to counterfeit products is a major challenge for the global motorcycle batteries market growth.



Motorcycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Lead-acid Batteries



Lithium-ion Batteries

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the motorcycle batteries market size and actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.



Motorcycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle batteries market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the motorcycle batteries market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the motorcycle batteries market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle batteries market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Motorcycle Batteries Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Motorcycle Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% Market growth 2021-2025 8.21 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 85% Key consumer countries India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, US, and Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BS-Battery, Clarios, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Schneider Electric SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio " Consumer Discretionary Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 18: Lead-acid batteries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 20: Lithium-ion batteries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 43: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 BS-Battery

Exhibit 47: BS-Battery - Overview



Exhibit 48: BS-Battery - Business segments



Exhibit 49: BS-Battery - Key offerings

10.5 Clarios

Exhibit 50: Clarios - Overview



Exhibit 51: Clarios - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Clarios - Key offerings

10.6 EnerSys

Exhibit 53: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 54: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 55: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: EnerSys - Segment focus

10.7 Exide Technologies

10.8 GS Yuasa Corp.

Exhibit 61: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Leoch International Technology Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 72: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 74: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 75: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 77: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 79: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 80: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 81: ?Schneider Electric SE Key news



Exhibit 82: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

