Motorcycle Boot Market is predicted to grow at 3.8% CAGR through 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Popularity of Adventure Tourism to Supplement Motorcycle Boot Growth. Europe global motorcycle boot market holds the highest revenue potential. The offline segment accounted for 88.7% of the global motorcycle boot market. The leather segment held a 26.6% global motorcycle boots market share

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motorcycle boot market is expected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to USD 859.7 million by 2032, from USD 590 million in 2022.

Motorcycle boots have started a new trend in the footwear industry. The main players are attempting to combine fashion and safety. The increase in disposable income, government initiatives, various racing events, motorcycle rallies, and celebrity endorsements all contribute to the growth of the global motorcycle boots market.

The growing popularity of motorcycle racing events around the world is driving significant growth in the global motorcycle boot market. Motorcycle boots have become a must-have in every biker's kit due to their shock-absorbing capabilities, significantly increasing their demand.

Significance of Road Safety

Consumers' growing awareness of the importance of road safety has fueled global demand for motorcycle boots. Motorcycle boots, in addition to protecting riders' feet and ankles, aid in motorcyclists' balance while riding.

Riders are increasingly wearing motorcycle boots to avoid accidents, which is having a significant impact on the global motorcycle boot market.

Barrier to the Market

The rigidity of the material used to make these boots causes feet to sweat and does not provide the necessary flexibility to riders. This, in turn, limits the use of these boots and, as a result, has a negative impact on the market's growth. Nonetheless, companies are conducting research to find a suitable solution, and experts believe they will do so soon.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK:

Two regional markets for motorcycle boots stand out above the rest.

The first is Europe, which has a significant market share due to government regulations and the growing focus of key market participants in this region on product innovation to increase their customer base.

The second and most promising region is North America. North America has remained at the top due to its large pool of motorcycle riders and the popularity of bike racing events. Even in the near future, the scenario does not appear to change significantly. The American Motorcyclist Association hosts a number of motorcycle events that are extremely popular among Americans, particularly young adults.

Key Takeaways

Due to the ease of shopping and convenience provided by online stores, the online distribution channel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2%.

Sport and race boots were the largest product segment, accounting for more than 60% of the market, and are expected to maintain their dominance.

Europe has the largest global motorcycle boot market, accounting for 21.9% of the total.

has the largest global motorcycle boot market, accounting for 21.9% of the total. North America is the second largest global motorcycle boot market, accounting for 12.3% of the global market.

Key Segments

By Product Types:

Racing Boot

Street Boot

Motocross Boot

Harness Boot

Others

By Raw Material:

Leather

Metal

Composite material

Other

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Gender:

Men

Women

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

The global motorcycle boot market is relatively fragmented and competitive. Alpinestars S.p.A, LeMans Corporation, Dainese S.p.A, FOX, FLY Racing, GAERNE USA, TCX S.r.l., FLY Racing, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and Kenneth Cole New York are among the key players in this market.

To stay competitive, players in the global motorcycle boot market continue to launch new products.

Icon 1000 recently debuted Varial Boot, a new line of motorcycle boots. Given their style and protection, these boots are considered a good buy in the mid-price range. Another new product on the market is Aether's Moto Boot, which is said to be safer but a little pricey.

Alpinestars S.p.A. launched the Tech 10 series of riding gear, including riding boots, in July 2018 . These riding shoes feature the most recent Front Flexion Control Frame technology, a resigned foot shell, and a slimmer outsole.

