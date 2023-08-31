Motorcycle clutch market to grow by USD 519.75 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for high-performance motorcycles drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle clutch market is set to grow by USD 519.75 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-performance motorcycles drives the motorcycle clutch market. Motorcycle enthusiasts seeking thrilling riding experiences drive the demand for sports bikes, adventure motorcycles, superbike sports bikes, adventure motorcycles, and superbikes. Also, such motorcycles require specialized clutch systems capable of handling their powerful engines, high torque, and aggressive riding styles. In order to meet these demands, clutch manufacturers have developed advanced clutch components and systems with durable materials and optimized engagement mechanisms. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the motorcycle clutch market during the forecast period. Discover Auto Parts & Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Clutch Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The global motorcycle clutch market is highly competitive, with several key players striving to gain a larger market share. These companies compete based on factors such as product quality, performance, innovation, pricing, and customer service. Manufacturers strive to differentiate themselves through technological advancements, superior quality, and strong customer relationships to gain a competitive edge and capture market share. Thus, the global motorcycle clutch market is expected to remain intensely competitive during the forecast period. The motorcycle clutch market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offerings

AIM Corp. - The company offers motorcycle clutch such as variable pressure clutch.

The company offers motorcycle clutch such as variable pressure clutch. Barnett Tool and Engineering - The company offers motorcycle clutch such as Barnett clutch plates.

The company offers motorcycle clutch such as Barnett clutch plates. BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers motorcycle clutches such as sprag one-way clutches.

Key Market Segmentation

This motorcycle clutch market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (manual transmission clutch and semi-automatic transmission clutch), Application (ordinary motorcycle and luxury motorcycle), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The manual transmission clutch segment will be significant during the forecast period. Manual transmission clutches require manually engaging and disengaging the clutch by operating the clutch lever. There are only a few key vendors in the market which are offering manual transmission clutches. For instance, Rekluse is a leading manufacturer of innovative clutch systems, including manual transmission clutches with advanced technologies. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. With China and India being the major drivers of motorcycle clutch demand, the regional market is estimated to grow during the forecast period. Furthermore, motorcycles are popular for personal transport in these economies due to their affordability, ease of maintenance, convenience, and space efficiency. Also, factors like the increasing traffic congestion in China has led to a surge in motorcycle use, driving the adoption of motorcycle clutches in the APAC region.

Companies Mentioned

AIM Corp.

Barnett Tool and Engineering

BorgWarner Inc.

EXEDY Corp.

FCC Clutch India Pvt. Ltd.

Freeman Automotive UK Ltd.

Hilex Industry India Pvt Ltd.

Hinson Clutch Components

JNE CO. LTD.

MK Group

Mount Channel MGF. Ltd.

MTC Engineering LLC

NEW FREN srl

Race Winning Brands Inc.

Schaeffler AG

Shanghai Yonghuan Friction Material Co. Ltd.

STM Italy srl

srl SURFLEX srl

Suter Industries AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

The auto parts aftermarket poses a challenge to the growth of the motorcycle clutch market. There is a barrier created for consumers due to the cost difference between original and genuine OE replacement parts and unauthorized or fake aftermarket parts. However, authentic aftermarket parts offer better quality, reliability, and durability, adhering to the required standards and specifications. Hence, such factors present significant challenges to the growth of the global motorcycle clutch market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The two-wheeler ignition switch market size is expected to increase to USD 221.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers two-wheeler ignition switch market segmentation by type (key-enabled and keyless) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The integration of ignition switch with other features is one of the factors driving the two-wheeler ignition switch market growth.

The electric two-wheeler market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 36,605.79 million. This electric two-wheeler market report extensively covers market segmentation by battery type (lithium-ion battery, sealed-lead acid battery, and others), vehicle type (e-scooter and e-bike), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for electric two-wheelers is notably driving the market growth.

Motorcycle Clutch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 519.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIM Corp., Barnett Tool and Engineering, BorgWarner Inc., EXEDY Corp., FCC Clutch India Pvt. Ltd., Freeman Automotive UK Ltd., Hilex Industry India Pvt Ltd., Hinson Clutch Components, JNE CO. LTD., MK Group, Mount Channel MGF. Ltd., MTC Engineering LLC, NEW FREN srl, Race Winning Brands Inc., Schaeffler AG, Shanghai Yonghuan Friction Material Co. Ltd., STM Italy srl, SURFLEX srl, Suter Industries AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio