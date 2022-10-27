Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market to grow by 1238.93 Th Units, Driven by Rising Motorcycle Accidents Driving the Adoption of the Advanced Connected Helmet - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market by Application (Freestanding and Embedded) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rising motorcycle accidents driving the adoption of the advanced connected helmet is one of the key drivers supporting the motorcycle-connected helmet market growth. Most motorcycle accidents happen because of distractions caused by using smartphones while riding. Motorcycle riding requires focus owing to the less stability and control over the vehicle, and any distraction for even a split second could be hazardous for the rider and others on the road. The rising distraction is increasing the need for devices that allow the rider to call or receive calls while riding without distraction. The advanced connected helmets use a wired or Bluetooth connection to connect the audio device to the smartphone. Therefore, developments in hands-free calling will further help in reducing distractions due to smartphones. This, in turn, will drive the motorcycle-connected helmet market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges: The high cost of connected helmet technology is one of the challenges impeding the motorcycle-connected helmet market growth. The motorcycle helmet HUD, when launched, had a price tag in the range of $1,400 - $1,600 , making it very expensive to afford. The technology is still new and needs significant traction in the global motorcycle market for growth opportunities. As per the emerging and developing economies of APAC, which dominate the global two-wheeler market in terms of volume sales, a price tag of $400 is high, and the product is expected to have very less salability considering the regional market dynamics. Hence, the present high cost of motorcycle-connected helmet technology is hindering the growth of the global motorcycle-connected helmet market.

Market Segmentation

The motorcycle-connected helmet market share growth by the freestanding segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2021, the global motorcycle-connected helmet market was dominated by the freestanding segment due to the higher sales of freestanding-connected helmets compared with embedded-connected helmets. The use of advanced technologies such as helmet heads-up displays (HUD), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and multi-information displays has contributed to the growth of the global motorcycle-connected helmet market in the freestanding segment. This, in turn, will propel the motorcycle-connected helmet market growth during the forecast period.

41% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the motorcycle-connected helmet market in Europe. The presence of strong legislation for helmets will facilitate the motorcycle-connected helmet market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG



BITwave Pte. Ltd.



Dainese Spa



H and H SPORTS PROTECTION USA Inc.

Inc.

HJC Helmets



Jim O Neal Distributing Inc.



Locatelli Spa



Praseus Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



Reevu USA Inc.

Inc.

Schuberth GmbH



Sena Technologies Inc.



Shellios Technolabs Pvt. Ltd.



SHOEI Co. Ltd.



TECH DESIGN TEAM SL



UCLEAR Digital



Vista Outdoor Inc.

Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% Market growth 2022-2026 1238.93 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BITwave Pte. Ltd., Dainese Spa, H and H SPORTS PROTECTION USA Inc., HJC Helmets, Jim O Neal Distributing Inc., Locatelli Spa, Praseus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Reevu USA Inc., Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., Shellios Technolabs Pvt. Ltd., SHOEI Co. Ltd., TECH DESIGN TEAM SL, UCLEAR Digital, and Vista Outdoor Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

