Motorcycle Crash Results in $4 MILLION DOLLAR Settlement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Mark Jetton was recently awarded $4,000,000.00 in a pre-trial settlement for a client involved in a motorcycle accident. Mr. Jetton's 29-year-old client was riding his custom Harley Davidson motorcycle at approximately 50 mph when another driver failed to yield right-of-way, accelerated from the stop sign, and struck our client's motorcycle at a speed of approximately 15 mph.

As a result of the crash, our client was forcibly ejected from his motorcycle and thrown to the pavement where he sustained immediate and substantial injuries. Due to the urgent need for "sub-specialty intervention for a multi-system trauma," our client was airlifted to a better equipped medical facility where he underwent an extensive spinal hardware placement surgery and closed reduction of his deformed and dislocated right hip. The client remained in-patient for six days following the accident, and required constant, on-going therapies, medications and care upon discharge.

Given the catastrophic nature of our client's injuries and the long-term impact on his wage-earning capacity, our client's measurable damages far exceeded the quantifiable damages in the case. Attorney Jetton's settlement negotiations emphasized the young client's intangible loss more than just injuries, medical expenses and lost wages. His vivid depiction of the life of a 29-year-old newlywed who enjoyed snowboarding, rebuilding and riding Harley Davidsons, and mountain biking compared to someone who now has permanent hardware in his back and lives a life of physical limitations, resulted in a $4 MILLION DOLLAR settlement, allowing his client to lift the financial burdens from his new life.

Mark S. Jetton, Jr. is one of the founding partners of Jetton & Meredith, PLLC. As an accomplished trial attorney, he is described by his clients as someone who becomes highly involved in their case, pursuing the best possible outcome. He is widely respected in the legal community and can often be seen on the nightly news for his legal insight on developing stories and his involvement in high-profile cases. As a former college football player, Mr. Jetton has earned a reputation for being an aggressive, hardworking attorney inside and outside of the courtroom. Mr. Jetton focuses his practice on criminal defense, personal injury, and workers' compensation. This includes representing individuals charged with DWI/DUI, felonies, misdemeanors, and traffic offenses, as well as those who are seriously injured or killed as a result of an accident or the negligence of someone else.

